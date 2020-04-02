Baby Talk: DIY Arts, Crafts to do with your baby at home

Kylie Jenner announces hand sanitizer distribution drive in California

DUBAI: Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner announced on Tuesday that they will be teaming up with Coty Inc. to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers to hospitals in southern California that are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Their custom product will be “dedicated to first responders working to support our communities during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to ABC News.

Beauty company Coty Inc., a major stakeholder in Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics, redirected some of its facilities to hydro-alcoholic gel production last week. At the time, Coty said it would provide the product to “medical and emergency services staff,” as well as employees responsible for making the sanitizer and getting it to people in need.

Each custom bottle will include a special message for first responders that reads “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

The move to create and sell the hydro-alcoholic gel follows the decisions of other major beauty and fashion companies, including luxury French conglomerate LVMH, which shifted production from perfume to hand sanitizer for French healthcare authorities.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics paused distribution after California issued a statewide shelter-in-place order earlier this month.

The decision to provide health care facilities with protective supplies comes after the 22-year-old donated $1 million to buy protective gear for first responders last month, after the surgeon general of the United States made a statement on Good Morning America.

Jenner took to her Instagram to urge her 168 million followers to practice social distancing instructions and stay home. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine,” said the beauty mogul. “I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”