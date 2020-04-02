You are here

Baby Talk: DIY Arts, Crafts to do with your baby at home

While the soft and plastic toys are always a popular play thing, it’s time to use your imagination and put your crafty best foot forward. (Shutterstock)
Baby Arabia

Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Play time is every baby’s favorite time of the day! Mothers around the world come up with their own play time activities that keep the baby engaged and spend energy. By 9-12 months your baby is more active and ready to discover new activities and games. These activities are not just for fun but also contribute to the sound development of a child. Sensory activities, or activities that engage specific senses of the baby, must be introduced from an early age. Motor skill development also comes in use and practice when engaging in certain activities. So while the soft and plastic toys are always a popular play thing, it’s time to use your imagination and put your crafty best foot forward!

  •  Homemade organic paints: Prepare natural paints at home that are devoid of chemicals and any substance that can cause harm to your baby. Finger painting with homemade paint can be a great and exciting activity for both baby and mother. The painted sheets of paper can be cut out into different shapes and turned into hangings, laminated and used as table mats, framed as a picture and various other possibilities!
  • Make Music: While empty tins and vessels can be great musical instruments on their own, you could add tiny pebbles or grains in a bottle to make it even more fun! Make sure the pebbles are sealed in safely to prevent any choking hazard.




(Shutterstock)

  • Soap bubbles: Soap bubbles fascinate one and all! The children can have an extremely fun time bursting or just looking at you creating bubbles out of nowhere! Prepare the soap solution at home so there are no harmful chemicals around your baby using a gentle no tears formulated product.
  • Create Assorted baskets: Also known as discovery baskets, this is a simple way to introduce new textures and shapes to your baby. Just fill a basket with various things from around the house – spoons, soft balls, fruits, cotton… anything. Just ensure nothing is sharp or has a potential to hurt the baby.

These are just few of the many and numerous ideas you can put in use! There are so many things around the house that can be turned into play! It’s fun and also costs nothing! Just ensure that the baby is seeing, touching, hearing, feeling and moving during the activity. It is engaging and helps develop certain skills and body movements. You need to be creative and imaginative and everything around you can be a prop!

Kylie Jenner announces hand sanitizer distribution drive in California 

Kylie Jenner is teaming up with her mom Kris Jenner. (Instagram)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner announced on Tuesday that they will be teaming up with Coty Inc. to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers to hospitals in southern California that are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Their custom product will be “dedicated to first responders working to support our communities during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to ABC News. 

Beauty company Coty Inc., a major stakeholder in Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics, redirected some of its facilities to hydro-alcoholic gel production last week. At the time, Coty said it would provide the product to “medical and emergency services staff,” as well as employees responsible for making the sanitizer and getting it to people in need.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Each custom bottle will include a special message for first responders that reads “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

The move to create and sell the hydro-alcoholic gel follows the decisions of other major beauty and fashion companies, including luxury French conglomerate LVMH, which shifted production from perfume to hand sanitizer for French healthcare authorities.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics paused distribution after California issued a statewide shelter-in-place order earlier this month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The decision to provide health care facilities with protective supplies comes after the 22-year-old donated $1 million to buy protective gear for first responders last month, after the surgeon general of the United States made a statement on Good Morning America.

Jenner took to her Instagram to urge her 168 million followers to practice social distancing instructions and stay home. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine,” said the beauty mogul. “I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

 

