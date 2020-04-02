You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait closes down all car workshops, cuts number of workers at co-ops to curb coronavirus

Kuwait closes down all car workshops, cuts number of workers at co-ops to curb coronavirus

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior are studying curfew options to protect residents and citizens from COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3wvb

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait closes down all car workshops, cuts number of workers at co-ops to curb coronavirus

  • The authorities will allocate buildings were essential co-op workers will live
  • Kuwait has reported 317 infections, 81 recoveries and no deaths so far
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwaiti authorities ordered the closure of all car workshops and a reduction of the number of workers at cooperative supermarkets, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies will stop recruiting volunteers at co-ops to protect them from the virus, who will be instead helping out in other positions.

The authorities will also remove non-essential workers at the co-ops, while allocating buildings were essential workers will be housed after being checked by the Health Ministry.

They will choose two buildings in each area, one for male and the other for female workers.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior are studying curfew options to protect residents and citizens from COVID-19.

Kuwait has reported 317 infections, 81 recoveries and no deaths so far.

Topics: Kuwait China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Countries, businesses bear loss of human lives and revenues amid coronavirus crisis

Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation

Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation

Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yossi Mohen, the chief of Israel’s national security apparatus Mossad, has been required to go into isolation following health minister Yaakov Litzman’s diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Various newspapers have reported that Cohen was tasked to lead, together with the intelligence agency he is heading, an unprecedented covert effort to bring to Israel ventilators, medical equipment and more in the fight against the coronavirus.

Meir Ben Shabbat, the head of the National Security Council, will also be required to enter isolation in accordance with Israeli health ministry guidelines. Prime Minister Benjamin had previously gone into self-quarantine after a top aide tested positive for the virus, but has so far tested negative.

Israel’s government has tightened restrictions on movement, banning public gatherings, including for prayer, and limiting outings to two people from the same household to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Israel has so far reported 6,211 coronavirus cases; 31 people have died, 107 are in serious condition and 83 are on life support.

Topics: Israel China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Israel links COVID-19 aid for Gaza to recovering soldiers
Middle-East
Israel to use military to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

Kuwait closes down all car workshops, cuts number of workers at co-ops to curb coronavirus
Baby Talk: DIY Arts, Crafts to do with your baby at home
Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation
Residents to receive up to 20% discount on taxis to hospitals, health centers
Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.