Kuwait closes down all car workshops, cuts number of workers at co-ops to curb coronavirus

DUBAI: Kuwaiti authorities ordered the closure of all car workshops and a reduction of the number of workers at cooperative supermarkets, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies will stop recruiting volunteers at co-ops to protect them from the virus, who will be instead helping out in other positions.

The authorities will also remove non-essential workers at the co-ops, while allocating buildings were essential workers will be housed after being checked by the Health Ministry.

They will choose two buildings in each area, one for male and the other for female workers.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior are studying curfew options to protect residents and citizens from COVID-19.

Kuwait has reported 317 infections, 81 recoveries and no deaths so far.