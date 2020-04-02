You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

Iran's parliament said Thursday, April 2, 2020 that speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine. (File/AP/Vahid Salemi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ruwp

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

  • Parliament announced Larijani’s illness Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine
  • Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the virus
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s parliament says speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine.
Larijani is the highest-ranking official within Iran’s government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Parliament announced Larijani’s illness Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine.
Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the virus.

Topics: Iran Ali Larijani coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Iran warns of months of crisis as virus deaths reach 3,160
Middle-East
Iran floods leave 21 dead

UAE education ministry bans private tutoring sessions

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

UAE education ministry bans private tutoring sessions

  • Schools and universities in the UAE are to continue online distance learning until the end of the academic year in June
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: All private tutoring sessions for students have been banned except for remote learning classes, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday citing the Ministry of Education.
The decision was taken as part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Schools and universities in the UAE are to continue online distance learning until the end of the academic year in June amid coronavirus fears, the education ministry said Monday.
The state-run news agency WAM said studies would continue online for students in all public and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE announces 150 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths
Corporate News
UAE’s Al-Hamra announces relief package for partners

Latest updates

Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine
Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Donald Trump discuss energy markets in telephone call
Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus
Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.