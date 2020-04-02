Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

UAE education ministry bans private tutoring sessions

DUBAI: All private tutoring sessions for students have been banned except for remote learning classes, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday citing the Ministry of Education.

The decision was taken as part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Schools and universities in the UAE are to continue online distance learning until the end of the academic year in June amid coronavirus fears, the education ministry said Monday.

The state-run news agency WAM said studies would continue online for students in all public and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.