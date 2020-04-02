You are here

  • Home
  • Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow airport in London on April 2, 2020. The carrier is expected to suspend 32,000 staff amid the coronavirus crisis. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3d4g

Updated 02 April 2020
Reuters

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

  • The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay
  • Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival
Updated 02 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry’s most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said.
The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
A person familiar with the situation had earlier told Reuters that BA was working on a deal to suspend around 32,000 staff but they were still agreeing the terms.
British Airways declined to comment in response to Unite.
Having already agreed a 50% pay cut for its pilots, the deal addresses around 80% of its cabin and ground crew, engineers and office staff to see it through the worst crisis in its history.
“Given the incredibly difficult circumstances that the entire aviation sector is facing, this is as good a deal as possible for our members,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.
“The deal protects the jobs of BA staff and, as far as possible, also protects their pay.”
Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival.
Separately, on Thursday IAG canceled its final dividend, saving €337 million ($366 million). The stock had risen on the jobs plan, but closed down 1%.
Hundreds of companies across a range of sectors have scrapped dividends to conserve cash, but the move by IAG marks a particular blow for investors because it was the third highest yielding stock by dividend on the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100.
With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, compounded by a plunge in demand over fears of contagion, airlines worldwide have grounded most of their fleets, and many have said they need government support to survive.
British Airways has joined the global industry race to conserve cash. In recent weeks Qantas Airways put two-thirds of its workforce — 20,000 workers — on leave, while Lufthansa applied for short-time work for around 31,000 crew and ground staff at its core brand until the end of August.
British budget airline easyJet has said it will lay off its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months.
US airlines are set to receive $25 billion in grants to cover payrolls over the next six months, but are still encouraging workweek reductions, unpaid leave and early retirement as they face more cancelations than bookings.
The companies are trying to avoid making staff redundant so they can respond quickly to any increase in capacity when a recovery comes.
British Airways had been in talks with the Unite union for a week.
IAG, which owns 598 aircraft across its network which also includes Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, is cutting capacity by 75% in April and May. BA has already suspended flights from Britain’s second busiest airport, Gatwick, and London’s City Airport.
In Europe, more than 20,000 flights departed or landed on Jan. 23. Two months later, after Italy emerged as an epicenter for the virus and travel restrictions went into force, flights dropped to fewer than 5,000 per day.
Britain has launched a job retention scheme which covers 80% of salary capped at a maximum of £2,500 ($3,093) a month. But some airlines including rival Virgin Atlantic have said they will collapse if they do not get more help.

Topics: British Airways IAG COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees — BBC
World
Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus

Saudi Arabia calls ‘urgent’ meeting of oil producers

Updated 02 April 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia calls ‘urgent’ meeting of oil producers

  • Crude prices jump after move, which Kingdom says is part of efforts ‘to support global economy in these exceptional circumstances’
Updated 02 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has called an urgent meeting of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries and other oil exporters, to discuss restoring the “desired balance” in global energy markets.

The move — which prompted a big jump in the price of oil on global markets — is part of the Kingdom’s “constant efforts to support the global economy in these exceptional circumstances, and in appreciation of the request of the President of the USA, Donald Trump, and the request of friends in the USA,” according to a statement published by the official Saudi news agency.

Global oil prices reacted immediately. Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, increased by 20 percent, taking it back above $30 a barrel.

The price of crude has been under pressure as a result of collapsing demand due to the coronavirus crisis, and Saudi Arabia’s determination to win market share from American and Russian producers.

During an OPEC meeting in Vienna last month, the Kingdom offered to implement further cuts in oil production but Russia refused to participate.

“Saudi Arabia would like to underscore its efforts during the past period to restore balance in the oil market, as it drew support for that from 22 counties of the OPEC+, but it was not possible to reach an agreement or get consensus,” according to the official Saudi statement.

Oil industry expert Daniel Yergin said: “This represents a recognition of how much the world has changed for oil in a single month as demand falls away so dramatically, and the impact of Donald Trump becoming personally engaged.”

The Saudi call for talks came after a hectic round of communications between the US, Russia and the Kingdom.

In a message posted on Twitter after the Saudi announcement, Trump wrote: “I just spoke to my friend Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin and I expect and hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10m barrels, and maybe substantially more, which will be great for the oil and gas industry.”

However, officials in Riyadh downplayed any suggestion of a commitment to specific reductions in the levels of oil output. There is no indication yet of when the “urgent” meeting of OPEC and others might happen, nor what will be on the agenda, they said.

President Vladimir Putin denied that he had spoken to the crown prince about the price of oil. Novosti, the official Russian news agency, said there was no such conversation, but added that the president had discussed falling oil prices with other OPEC members and with the US.

“The Americans are worried because of their profitability for shale oil production,” said Putin. “This is also a difficult test for the American economy.”

This week, Saudi Arabia produced more oil in a single day than at any time in its history, with 12 million barrels flowing from pumps at Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company.
 

Topics: Oil

Latest updates

Russian bombers over Idlib: Large-scale operation on the horizon?
Egypt entertainment industry counts the cost of virus crisis
How humor is helping Italians cope with coronavirus shock
Saudi doctor on the front line battle against coronavirus in Italy
British-Moroccan chef brings joy to front line workers and the homeless with free gourmet meals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.