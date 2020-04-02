Faces of Saudi: Dr. Basmah Al-Rowaily

Many choose to become doctors from a very young age, however, this was not the case for me. During high school I excelled academically, which led my father to pressure me into choosing to pursue medicine. I studied to become a family physician, later focusing on regenerative medicine and anti-ageing medicine, including aesthetics — all of which have aided me in providing a holistic and personalized approach for my patients. Not only do I believe in such medicinal practices as a means toward achieving better health, I also believe in the natural healing power of the universe.

