Asir governor reviews efforts to combat COVID-19

ABHA: Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz on Thursday reviewed the work that the Command and Control Center at Asir’s General Directorate of Health Affairs is doing to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prince Turki reviewed the six platforms the center uses to track and analyze COVID-19 developments, and to implement measures in all health facilities in line with the latest international recommendations to stop the pandemic.

Prince Turki and the center’s staff discussed ways to control COVID-19 while promoting global models and developing an urgent action plan in the governorate to ensure a quick response to the outbreak’s potential impact.

He thanked everyone working in the health sector for their efforts to help their people and their country during the crisis.

The director general of Asir’s health affairs, Khaled bin Ayed Asiri, delivered a presentation in which he addressed potential issues and how to deal with them in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s strategy.

He said that operations related to medical supplies and equipment are continuing seamlessly, stressing that healthcare is available to all citizens and residents.

Asiri emphasized that any necessary medical equipment is available, including intensive care units, with 278 beds and 167 fully equipped ambulances in Asir.