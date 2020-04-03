Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5

DUBAI: Etihad Airways will resume regular service to several destinations on April 5, but are subject to government approvals, the airlines said in a statement.

The UAE has earlier halted international travel to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has so far infected more than a million people worldwide.

Etihad said it will open flights to Seoul, Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam from April 5.

The Abu Dhabi carrier has been operating special flights to repatriate foreign nationals stranded in the UAE.

These special flights have been carried to various destinations including the US, Australia and Sri Lanka.

In some cases, the airlines said, the flights were being used to carry fresh produce to Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE Food Security Program.