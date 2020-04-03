You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5

Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5

Etihad has been operating flights to support UAE efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgufv

Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5

  • The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will fly to some destinations including Singapore, South Korea, Manila, and Amstersdam
Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Etihad Airways will resume regular service to several destinations on April 5, but are subject to government approvals, the airlines said in a statement.

The UAE has earlier halted international travel to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has so far infected more than a million people worldwide.

Etihad said it will open flights to Seoul, Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam from April 5.

The Abu Dhabi carrier has been operating special flights to repatriate foreign nationals stranded in the UAE.

These special flights have been carried to various destinations including the US, Australia and Sri Lanka.

In some cases, the airlines said, the flights were being used to carry fresh produce to Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE Food Security Program.

Topics: Etihad Airways China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad boosts cargo fleet to aid UAE’s coronavirus efforts
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad will survive coronavirus crisis, says CEO

Mexican brewer of Corona beer producer halts production over virus

Updated 03 April 2020
AFP

Mexican brewer of Corona beer producer halts production over virus

  • Measure in line with the Mexican government’s order to suspend all non-essential activities until April 30
  • Corona beer has been the punchline of jokes and memes and online rumor
Updated 03 April 2020
AFP

MEXICO CITY: The Mexican brewer of Corona beer said Thursday it was suspending production because of the health emergency in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grupo Modelo — whose brands also include Pacifico and Modelo — said the measure was in line with the Mexican government’s order to suspend all non-essential activities until April 30 to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum,” the company said in a statement, adding it would complete the suspension in the following days.
Mexico’s government has said that only key sectors such as agribusiness will be able to continue to function.
Grupo Modelo said it was ready to operate with 75 percent of its staff working remotely to guarantee the supply of beer, if the government agreed.
Mexico’s other major beer producer Heineken — which makes the Tecate and Dos Equis brands — could also stop activities on Friday, the Reforma newspaper said, although the company did not confirm the report.
On Wednesday, the northern state of Nuevo Leon, where Heineken’s Mexican operations are based, said it would stop the production and distribution of beer, which led to panic buying.
Since the start of the virus crisis, Corona beer has been the punchline of jokes and memes, and an online rumor said sales in the US dropped by around 40 percent after the outbreak.
However, in late February, Constellation Brands, which owns the Corona label, denied the rumor and said sales had stayed strong in the US even as the virus has spread internationally.
Mexico has so far registered over 1,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 50 deaths.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Media
Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Arab YouTubers to watch while staying at home
New app produced in Britain to help reduce COVID-19 spread faces controversy
Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 — health ministry
Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus
UAE’s Al-Bayan and Emarat Al-youm paper versions suspended

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.