You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Thailand’s coronavirus cases rose to 1,978 on Friday, a health official said. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7kjd

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

  • Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said.
There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
The new deaths were all Thai males, including a 59-year-old who worked on a train.
Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections.

Topics: China Coronavirus Thailand

Related

World
Thailand declares emergency, approves $3.3bn stimulus to ease coronavirus impact
World
Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3 to limit virus spread

Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus death

Updated 03 April 2020
Reuters

Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus death

  • This is the first virus fatality in central Asia
Updated 03 April 2020
Reuters

BISHKEK: A 61-year-old coronavirus victim has died in Kyrgyzstan, the government said on Friday, the first virus fatality in the central Asian nation.
The patient, treated in a hospital in the southern province of Osh, had suffered from other serious diseases, the authorities said.

Topics: Kyrgyzstan China Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Coronavirus pause could force global football to change

Latest updates

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978
Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5
Curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, Taif and Qatif governorates
LIVE: Middle East remains on high alert as coronavirus cases top a million worldwide
Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.