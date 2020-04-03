6 online fashion shopping platforms

Nisnass

The Dubai-based online shopping platform features brands including Nike and Vero Moda. First launched as a smartphone application, Nisnass now has a dedicated website that caters to your needs. The e-tailer offers customers options like pay on delivery and free returns.

Ounass

This upscale e-tailer offers a gorgeous selection of some of the world’s best designers and Middle Eastern talents at your fingertips. Ounass offers a range of designer fashion and accessories from the likes of Prada and Sophia Webster.

Namshi

This homegrown platform boasts local and international labels that sell beauty, grooming and home products, as well as bags and accessories.

Voga Closet

The online shopping platform has everything for the entire household – men, women and children. For the ladies, you can also get your hands on some beauty and skincare products.

Sivvi

Launched in the Middle East in 2014, Sivvi offers online clients global high street labels, sportswear and boutique brands. The website also offers in-house brands, including High Streets, STOCK, STATE 8 and modest fashion brand Hindam.

Raw Orange

Created by women, for women – according to its founder – the UAE-based online outlet offers affordable womenswear produced locally. Raw Orange also has a try-before-you-buy option so that customers can order the items, have them delivered to their location and try them on before paying for them.