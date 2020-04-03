You are here

  • Home
  • 6 online fashion shopping platforms

6 online fashion shopping platforms

Web shopping might help uplift your mood. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qe3f

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

6 online fashion shopping platforms

  • If you are feeling demotivated while self-isolating, try web shopping with any of these six e-tailers and uplift your mood by dressing up at home
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Nisnass

The Dubai-based online shopping platform features brands including Nike and Vero Moda. First launched as a smartphone application, Nisnass now has a dedicated website that caters to your needs. The e-tailer offers customers options like pay on delivery and free returns.

Ounass

This upscale e-tailer offers a gorgeous selection of some of the world’s best designers and Middle Eastern talents at your fingertips. Ounass offers a range of designer fashion and accessories from the likes of Prada and Sophia Webster.

Namshi

This homegrown platform boasts local and international labels that sell beauty, grooming and home products, as well as bags and accessories.

Voga Closet

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WERK FROM HOME Who else is living in joggers RN!? JoggersPLT_CMK1980 @mollymaehague

A post shared by VogaCloset (@vogacloset) on

The online shopping platform has everything for the entire household – men, women and children. For the ladies, you can also get your hands on some beauty and skincare products.

Sivvi

Launched in the Middle East in 2014, Sivvi offers online clients global high street labels, sportswear and boutique brands. The website also offers in-house brands, including High Streets, STOCK, STATE 8 and modest fashion brand Hindam.

Raw Orange

Created by women, for women – according to its founder  – the UAE-based online outlet offers affordable womenswear produced locally. Raw Orange also has a try-before-you-buy option so that customers can order the items, have them delivered to their location and try them on before paying for them.

Topics: online fashion shopping platforms stay home

Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus

Sergio Rossi died on Thursday in the small town of Cesena in central Italy. (Instagram)
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus

Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi has died aged 85 after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, the mayor of the designer’s home town said on Friday.
Italy has recorded more deaths from coronavirus than any other country in the world, with 13,915 fatalities as of Thursday. The elderly have been particularly hard hit.
Rossi died on Thursday in the small town of Cesena in central Italy.

Sergio Rossi was born in 1935. (Shutterstock)

“He was among the founders of the high-end women's footwear district in the area of Forlì and Cesena in the mid-20th century,” said Luciana Garbuglia, mayor of San Mauro Pascoli, where Rossi was born in 1935 and where he founded his brand.
French luxury fashion group Kering took over the brand in 1999. It then passed into the hands of the Italian private equity fund Investindustrial in 2015, when Rossi had already retired.

Topics: Sergio Rossi coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Latest updates

6 online fashion shopping platforms
Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stays in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms
New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London
Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.