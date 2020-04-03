You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

People wearing protective face masks due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), pass near people who celebrate a wedding party on a yacht along the bank of the Nile rive before the start of a night-time curfew in Cairo, Egypt, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Short Url

https://arab.news/5p2ew

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The number of cases of the new coronavirus detected in Egypt jumped by more than 100 for the first time on Friday, bringing total infections to 985, the health ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that 120 new cases had been discovered, and that eight new deaths had been recorded. That brought the total number of deaths to 66.
Egyptian officials have said that once the number of known infections surpasses 1,000, the task of tracing contacts and quarantining those affected would become harder.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said the next week will be critical in Egypt’s efforts to contain the illness.

Topics: China Coronvirus Coronavirus Egypt

Related

Middle-East
UAE announces one death, 240 new cases of coronavirus
World
Coronavirus: ‘Worst yet to come’ for countries in conflict, says UN chief

UAE announces one death, 240 new cases of coronavirus

Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UAE announces one death, 240 new cases of coronavirus

  • A 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems has died of coronavirus
Updated 42 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.
The health ministry also announced the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.
The ministry added that 12 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 108.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Related

Media
UAE’s Al-Bayan and Emarat Al-youm paper versions suspended
Middle-East
UAE reports 210 new cases of coronavirus, 35 recoveries among various nationalities

Latest updates

Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100
US ambassador to Saudi Arabia advises American community to shelter in the Kingdom during coronavirus
UAE announces one death, 240 new cases of coronavirus
Neymar donates $1m to fight coronavirus
Embattled Turkey looks to US dollar swaps as virus costs bite

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.