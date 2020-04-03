Earthquake shakes Lebanon and Syria

You are here

The earthquake struck off the coast of Latakia in Syria. (AFP/File)
BEIRUT: A small earthquake in the eastern Mediterranean was felt across parts of Lebanon and Syria on Friday.

"Residents in Beirut, Zgharta, Batroun, Tripoli and Akkar felt an earthquake that lasted for several seconds," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said.

The earthquake measured 4.7 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 20 kilometres, some 65 kilometres from the coastal city of Latakia, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

The shaking was felt in Latakia Tartous, Hama, Homs, and Aleppo.

Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The number of cases of the new coronavirus detected in Egypt jumped by more than 100 for the first time on Friday, bringing total infections to 985, the health ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that 120 new cases had been discovered, and that eight new deaths had been recorded. That brought the total number of deaths to 66.
Egyptian officials have said that once the number of known infections surpasses 1,000, the task of tracing contacts and quarantining those affected would become harder.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said the next week will be critical in Egypt’s efforts to contain the illness.

