Application period for ethical hacking contest extended in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) has announced that the registration period for its Capture the Flag competition will remain open until April 9. The competition is open to Saudi college students majoring in cybersecurity and programming.
The activities and challenges of the ethical hacking competition will be held remotely over 24 hours from April 11 to 12.
The competition, which offers total prizes worth SR100,000 ($26,587), is divided into individual and team challenges. The challenges cover several areas, including encryption, hacking, reverse engineering, and programming.
