You are here

  • Home
  • Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

Will they meet? Saudi Arabian and Russian energy ministers Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud and Alexander Novak. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwpvm

Updated 19 sec ago
Frank Kane

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

  • Meeting follows call from Saudi Arabia for urgent meeting and telephone diplomacy between Kingdom, Russia and the US
Updated 19 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Leaders of the global oil industry are planning a crucial “virtual” summit next Monday amid ongoing volatility in crude prices and falling energy demand.

The meeting follows a call from Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an urgent meeting and a round of telephone diplomacy last week involving the Kingdom, Russia and the US, as well as meetings between policymakers and oil industry executives.

The summit is expected to involve the 11 members of OPEC as well as other oil producers from the OPEC+ group.

But exactly which countries will take part in the summit was still up in the air last night. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin was holding talks with executives from the country’s major oil companies before deciding whether or not to participate. The Russian leader has previously indicated his willingness to get involved in talks to help resolve the crisis in the global energy industry, but Russia was also the country that refused to take part in a round of deeper production cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia in Vienna last month, sparking the current price war.

In response to that refusal, the Kingdom increased production and lowered its selling prices. On Sunday, Saudi Aramco, which has pushed output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day, is scheduled to announce its “official selling prices” (OSP) for the month of May, expected to show a continuation of the deep levels of discount to attract customers, especially in Asia, in the battle for global market share. 

Brent crude continued its rollercoaster ride on global markets on Friday, dipping nearly 5 percent before hitting a high of 17.5 percent up at $34.91, before paring gains to about $33.

The options for the producers at Monday’s meeting are limited, in the face of an unprecedented drop in global oil demand. By some estimates, more than 20 million barrels of daily demand was lost last month, the biggest ever contraction in oil history.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, which between them produce around 23 million barrels per day, are unlikely to be willing to take all the pain of bigger cuts without an offer from the Americans.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he expected between 10 million and 15 million barrels of oil to be taken out of supply, but he did not specify where this would come from. Meetings were expected to take place at the White House with oil industry executives and policymakers on Friday.

Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning oil expert, said: “The ‘when,’ ‘how’ and ‘who’ of the potential deal remain unclear. And the larger the universe of players the more difficult it will be to implement an agreement.”

OPEC+ consists of the 11 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, plus 10 non-OPEC producers, of which Russia is by far the biggest.

The involvement of the US in the Monday meeting is also unclear. America is not an OPEC member, but US oil executives have attended OPEC deliberations in the past. American participation in any new rounds of output cuts will be constrained by the fact that the US oil industry is made up of private companies — as opposed to state-directed corporations — whose interests diverge.

While big players including Exxon Mobil and Chevron might be willing to take some advice from the White House, the smaller companies in the Texas shale fields are more focused on the immediate financial repercussions of the past month’s volatility.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+

Related

Breaking News
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Kingdom is seeking further oil cuts and achieving market balance

Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Being stripped of one’s investment grade credit rating is a chastening moment for any government, but the crushing economic impact of the coronavirus, and for some the oil market crash, are putting at least half a dozen countries at risk.

South Africa, long a likely victim, was demoted to “junk” by Moody’s on Friday, and now that the virus has tipped it over the edge, the focus is on who might be next.

There is no shortage of candidates.

Deep recessions and the cost of bolstering health care systems and bailing out firms is sending debt levels soaring from Italy to India, where ratings are already on the low rungs of investment grade.

S&P Global’s mass scalping of oil producers last week has left Colombia just one notch from junk and Mexico, with its $130 billion bond market, just two cuts away.

“This a very expensive fiscal exercise,” fund manager Eaton Vance’s head of country research Marshall Stocker, said of the epidemic. “In every way it is going to challenge debt ratings.”

Becoming a ‘fallen angel’ — as a downgrade to junk is known in rating agency parlance — can set off a wave of problems.

It automatically excludes the country’s bonds from certain high-profile investment indexes which means conservative funds — active managers as well as passive “trackers” — are no longer able to buy and sell them. It can cut the bonds’ value as collateral in central bank funding operations too.

Credit default swaps (CDS), which can be used to insure against debt problems, currently foresee Mexico, India, Indonesia and Colombia all being demoted to junk, according to an S&P Capital model called the Market Derived Signal Score.

The model also has Italy showing as one cut away, rather than the two that its BBB S&P rating actually represents, and A- grade Saudi Arabia too as being only one step away rather than four.

Morgan Stanley doesn’t expect any more moves into junk this year, but its strategist Simon Waever points to cuts to junk being priced into bond markets for both Colombia and Mexico, noting that the anticipation of a move to non-investment grade tends to do more damage than the actual cut.

Brazil was estimated to have seen over $20 billion yanked out of its markets when it lost investment grade in 2015.

“The majority of the (bond yield) spread widening happens before the downgrade. Then when the downgrade comes there is a bit more but then it stops and starts to recover.

“For Mexico and Colombia they (bond spreads) are already pricing these downgrades coming,” Waever said.

Morgan Stanley’s European analysts have also pinpointed Italy as another potential downgrade risk if rating agencies turn more cautious.

S&P and Fitch both have negative outlooks on their BBB Italy ratings. S&P has warned of a 10 percent euro zone economic contraction if lockdowns last, though it has also stressed the importance to Italy of the European Central Bank’s bond buying support.

S&P’s former head of sovereign ratings, Moritz Kraemer, who led the firm’s mass downgrades during the euro zone debt crisis, has come up with some stark calculations.

Aggregate government debt in the euro zone shot up from 65 percent to 90 percent of GDP between 2007 and 2012, and sovereign ratings fell around three notches on average.

Kraemer sees euro zone debt topping 100 percent this year and Italy, which has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 and is also Europe’s largest debtor, faring worse.

A “10/10” scenario in which an economy contracts 10 percent this year and its budget deficit worsens by 10 percentage points of GDP, would see Italy’s debt spike from 130 percent to 158 percent this year and to 167 percent by the end of 2022.

If the same happened in France, its debt rate would be 135 percent, Portugal’s 144 percent and Spain’s 129 percent.

“The deterioration of public finances is likely to turn out worse now than during the euro area crisis,” Kraemer said.

“With the backdrop of the devastating scale of the human tragedy and the outsized economic repercussions threatening Italy, the scenario of the sovereign slipping into speculative grade can no longer be easily dismissed.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy
Business & Economy
Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens

Latest updates

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy
Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens
Saudi FM: Kingdom is seeking further oil cuts and achieving market balance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.