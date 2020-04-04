COVID-19 crisis leaves millions of Iranians unemployed, charity pledges aid

DUBAI: Two million Iranians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis will receive financial assistance from Iran Red Crescent Society, according to a report by Persian media Radio Farda.

These Iranians, according to the group’s chief, are not covered by state benefits or charities – they are not employed by state-run departments nor covered by the Relief and Welfare Committee.

“The coronavirus crisis has hit a significant number of vulnerable individuals including daily wage earners and street peddlers. The Red Crescent Society will provide help to these people in the coming days,” Karim Hemmati, Red Crescent chief said.

Hemmati added the affected citizens will receive 2,000,000 Rials each – approximately $12.5 at free market rate, according to Radio Farda.