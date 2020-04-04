You are here

COVID-19 crisis leaves millions of Iranians unemployed, charity pledges aid

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries, along with Italy, Spain, and the US. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 crisis leaves millions of Iranians unemployed, charity pledges aid

  • Affected citizens will receive 2,000,000 Iranian Rials each, approximately $12.5 at free market rate
  • Around two million Iranians are not covered by state benefits or charities
Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Two million Iranians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis will receive financial assistance from Iran Red Crescent Society, according to a report by Persian media Radio Farda.

These Iranians, according to the group’s chief, are not covered by state benefits or charities – they are not employed by state-run departments nor covered by the Relief and Welfare Committee.

“The coronavirus crisis has hit a significant number of vulnerable individuals including daily wage earners and street peddlers. The Red Crescent Society will provide help to these people in the coming days,” Karim Hemmati, Red Crescent chief said.

Hemmati added the affected citizens will receive 2,000,000 Rials each – approximately $12.5 at free market rate, according to Radio Farda.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia government given special powers to handle coronavirus crisis

  • The decision will allow Fakhfakh’s government to issue decrees, strike purchasing agreements and seek finance without consulting parliament
  • Tunisia has 495 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 18 deaths, and has imposed a national lockdown until April 19 to slow its spread
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s parliament on Saturday ceded some powers to the North African country’s government for two months to help it handle the coronavirus crisis and the expected economic fallout.
The decision, backed by all political parties, will allow Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh’s government to issue decrees, strike purchasing agreements and seek finance without consulting parliament.
Tunisia has 495 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 18 deaths, and has imposed a national lockdown until April 19 to slow its spread.
Fakhfakh, who was confirmed as prime minister on Feb. 28 after months of wrangling between rival parties to form a government, said the move was a “necessary weapon” to allow fast decisions to tackle the crisis.
His government has announced a financial package that includes aid for the poor as well as tax and loan repayment holidays. Fakhfakh has said the government may impose exceptional taxes on companies to cover this if the government cannot find the money elsewhere.
Tunisia, which embraced democracy after a 2011 uprising to overthrow veteran autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, has struggled to develop its economy over the past decade.
An International Monetary Fund loan program expires this month and Finance minister Nizar Yaich told Reuters in March the government had started negotiations with IMF on a new agreement.

Topics: China Coronavirus Tunisia Elyes Fakhfakh

