Xavi donates 1 mn euros to Barcelona hospital

Xavi joins Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol among several other Spanish sports stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the deadly virus. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol are among several Spanish sports stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the deadly virus
  • The total number of deaths in Spain stands at 11,744, second only to Italy
MADRID: Former Barcelona and Spain star Xavi Hernandez and his wife have donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to the city’s Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“Xavi Hernandez and Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of one million euros to the clinic to face up to COVID-19. Thanks a lot for your help and support... All together, we will get there,” the hospital tweeted on Saturday.
“Nuria and I, we support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona’s fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and health care professionals,” Xavi said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
The former World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain is currently in charge of Al-Sadd in Qatar and turned down an approach from Barcelona in January after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde.
Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol are among several Spanish sports stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the deadly virus.
Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown, on Saturday recorded a second successive daily fall in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities.
The total number of deaths in the country stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.
The number of new Spanish cases also slowed at 7,026, taking the total to 124,736.

Topics: Xavi Barcelona Spain Coronavirus COVID-19

FIFA cancels all June internationals over virus

Updated 04 April 2020
AFP

FIFA cancels all June internationals over virus

  • It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers
  • The group also decided to postpone all planned women’s internationals in June
Updated 04 April 2020
AFP

PARIS: All international football matches scheduled for June were postponed on Friday following the first meeting of FIFA’s coronavirus working group.
It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have been shelved.
“The FIFA-Confederations working group... has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organized via conference call today,” said a FIFA statement.
It was also decided by the group to postpone all planned women’s internationals in June.
In the aftermath of the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by a year, the FIFA group proposed keeping the age eligibility rule of players born on or after January 1, 1997 and three additional players.
“The FIFA-Confederations working group will continue to hold discussions on a regular basis as the situation evolves,” added the statement.

Topics: FIFA Coronavirus COVID-19

