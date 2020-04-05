You are here

Greece quarantines second camp after coronavirus case confirmed

Greece has quarantined two camps. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 April 2020
Reuters

  • The infected man has been transferred to a hospital in Athens
  • Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus
ATHENS: Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility this week after a 53-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday. Tha Afghan man, who was found to be infected, lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of other migrants and asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens. Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus.
On Thursday, authorities quarantined the Ritsona camp in central Greece after 20 asylum seekers tested positive for coronavirus. It was the first such facility in Greece to be hit since the outbreak of the disease.
The camp in Malakasa, 40km northeast of Athens, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, the ministry said, adding that police guarding the site would be reinforced.
A new separate closed-type facility started operating last month for migrants who arrived after March 1, the ministry said.

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

  • The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.
The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

