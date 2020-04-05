You are here

Tokyo sees more than 130 new coronavirus cases, highest jump in one day

There has been a growing call on the central government to call for a “state of emergency.” (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Tokyo’s metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home
  • Japan has so far been spared the kind of explosive surge seen in Europe
TOKYO: More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan’s NHK public broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing officials from the metropolitan government.
It was the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far, bringing the number of positive cases in the capital to more than 1,000, NHK said.
Tokyo’s metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home as the city of 13 million has seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent days.
Governor Yuriko Koike appeared on a morning news program on Sunday and repeated her call to residents to avoid unnecessary outings, saying that “lives were at stake.”
Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 64,000 fatalities. Japan has so far been spared the kind of explosive surge seen in Europe, the United States and elsewhere, with some 3,000 cases and 73 deaths as of Friday.
In light of the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, there has been a growing call on the central government to call for a “state of emergency,” which unlike in other countries, comes with limited enforcement power in Japan.

Greece quarantines second camp after coronavirus case confirmed

  • The infected man has been transferred to a hospital in Athens
  • Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus
ATHENS: Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility this week after a 53-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday. Tha Afghan man, who was found to be infected, lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of other migrants and asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens. Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus.
On Thursday, authorities quarantined the Ritsona camp in central Greece after 20 asylum seekers tested positive for coronavirus. It was the first such facility in Greece to be hit since the outbreak of the disease.
The camp in Malakasa, 40km northeast of Athens, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, the ministry said, adding that police guarding the site would be reinforced.
A new separate closed-type facility started operating last month for migrants who arrived after March 1, the ministry said.

