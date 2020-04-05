You are here

Malaysia reports 179 new coronavirus cases and 4 more deaths

A policeman checks the temperature of a shopper entering a supermarket as Malaysia implements Movement Control Order as tighter restrictions to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel corinavirus in Penang on April 3, 2020. (File/AFP)
Malaysia reports 179 new coronavirus cases and 4 more deaths

  • The new cases include 4 deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The new cases include 4 deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.

French police arrest Sudanese man linked to stabbing near Lyon

French police arrest Sudanese man linked to stabbing near Lyon

  • Police arrested the knifeman after he targeted customers in a shop and a man walking in the street
  • The knifeman was a 33-year-old refugee from Sudan, police told French media
DUBAI: French police have arrested a Sudanese man in connection with a stabbing in the town of Romans-sur-Isere near Lyon, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Two people were killed and five were wounded in the French town after a man carrying a knife attacked residents amid the coronavirus lockdown, UK national daily, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Police arrested the knifeman after he targeted customers in a shop and a man walking in the street.

The arrested man was a 33-year-old refugee from Sudan, police told French media. He first attacked a person who had just left home for a walk.  He then went into a tobacco shop, stabbed the tobacconist and two customers. He also grabbed another knife and attacked a customer before entering a supermarket, according to media reports.

Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet: “My thoughts go out to the victims of the attack in Romans-sur-Isère, the injured and their families. We will fully investigate this odious act that has added more grief to our country that has already suffered so much over the last few weeks.”

