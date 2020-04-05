You are here

  • Home
  • South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

The patient arrived from Ethiopia and is being treated in isolation. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjm9v

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

  • The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the woman is a member of its staff
  • South Sudan has already closed bars, night clubs and shops, other than those selling food, and encouraged people to observe social distancing rules
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

JUBA: South Sudan reported its first coronavirus case on Sunday, one of the last African nations to confirm the presence of COVID-19 within its borders.
“South Sudan confirms one case of coronavirus,” Riek Machar, the country’s first vice president, told a press conference in the capital Juba.
Machar identified the patient as a 29-year-old woman who arrived in South Sudan from the Netherlands via Ethiopia on February 28.
Her nationality was not given.
In a statement, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the woman is a member of its staff.
She tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday after presenting herself at a UN clinic on Thursday.
“The Ministry of Health is leading a full investigation with the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention including identifying and following up all the possible contacts and next steps,” Machar said.
South Sudan has already closed bars, night clubs and shops, other than those selling food, and encouraged people to observe social distancing rules.
Borders have been shut and the country’s international airport closed. A curfew is also in place from 8:00 p.m. to 06:00 am.
One of the world’s poorest countries, South Sudan is woefully undeveloped. It has been wracked by a series of civil wars over decades, leaving it ill-equipped to fight the pandemic or provide even basic health care to its citizens.
The most recent round of civil war cost the lives of an estimated 380,000 people, forced millions from their homes and wrecked the already weak economy. It only ended with the appointment of Machar as vice president in February, rejoining the government of his foe President Salva Kiir.

Topics: South Sudan Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus cases, deaths rise across the Middle East
World
South Sudan rebels reject president’s peace compromise

Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingya

Updated 22 min 54 sec ago

Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingya

Updated 22 min 54 sec ago
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Sunday said they had intercepted a boat ferrying a group of 202 people believed to be ethnic Rohingya.
The boat was found adrift around one nautical mile from a luxury beachside resort on the holiday island of Langkawi, off the west coast of the Malaysian peninsula, the Malaysian maritime enforcement agency said in a statement.
The group included 152 men, 45 women and 5 children. All 202 have been detained at the coast guard’s Kedah state headquarters.

Latest updates

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus
Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingya
Film fracas: The troubled release of Craig Zobel’s controversial ‘The Hunt’
Lebanon repatriates nationals in rare flights despite virus
Salma Abu Deif unites with UNICEF for charity drive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.