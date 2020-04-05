You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ypyeb

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

  • The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.
The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.

Topics: Singapore China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus

Related

World
Singapore closing workplaces, schools in latest coronavirus measures
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus cases, deaths rise across the Middle East

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

Updated 56 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

  • The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the woman is a member of its staff
  • South Sudan has already closed bars, night clubs and shops, other than those selling food, and encouraged people to observe social distancing rules
Updated 56 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

JUBA: South Sudan reported its first coronavirus case on Sunday, one of the last African nations to confirm the presence of COVID-19 within its borders.
“South Sudan confirms one case of coronavirus,” Riek Machar, the country’s first vice president, told a press conference in the capital Juba.
Machar identified the patient as a 29-year-old woman who arrived in South Sudan from the Netherlands via Ethiopia on February 28.
Her nationality was not given.
In a statement, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the woman is a member of its staff.
She tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday after presenting herself at a UN clinic on Thursday.
“The Ministry of Health is leading a full investigation with the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention including identifying and following up all the possible contacts and next steps,” Machar said.
South Sudan has already closed bars, night clubs and shops, other than those selling food, and encouraged people to observe social distancing rules.
Borders have been shut and the country’s international airport closed. A curfew is also in place from 8:00 p.m. to 06:00 am.
One of the world’s poorest countries, South Sudan is woefully undeveloped. It has been wracked by a series of civil wars over decades, leaving it ill-equipped to fight the pandemic or provide even basic health care to its citizens.
The most recent round of civil war cost the lives of an estimated 380,000 people, forced millions from their homes and wrecked the already weak economy. It only ended with the appointment of Machar as vice president in February, rejoining the government of his foe President Salva Kiir.

Topics: South Sudan Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus cases, deaths rise across the Middle East
World
South Sudan rebels reject president’s peace compromise

Latest updates

China says it has sold nearly four billion masks abroad
Need a pick-me-up? These restaurants in Jeddah, Riyadh have you covered
Kuwait central bank governor says too early for banks to suspend 2020 dividends
Haute Hijab sends headscarves to healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19
Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.