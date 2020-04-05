French ambassador praises Saudi doctors for remaining in France to aid in coronavirus pandemic

RIYADH: The French ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Sunday praised 250 Saudi doctors for deciding to remain in France to assist their hospitals in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“In these difficult circumstances, the Saudi doctors training in France have demonstrated a beautiful picture of the meaning of solidarity,” François Gouyette said in a video message on Twitter.
He said: “My dear Saudi friends, the coronavirus epidemic poses great concern and challenges for the world.”
France reported 357 deaths in hospitals from the virus in a single day Sunday but showed signs that its spread is slowing after 20 days of national confinement.
#France's Amb to #Saudi Arabia, with a much appreciated message - in perfect Arabic- expressing gratitude to 250 Saudi doctors who decided to remain in France after their medical residency ended to assist their French colleagues combat the spread of #Coronavirus. #Saudivalues https://t.co/1E5zkd5csh
— Fahad Nazer فهد ناظر (@KSAEmbassySpox) April 5, 2020
The ambassador added that “these doctors chose, without hesitation, to support the French people and 66,00 doctors that are working 24 hours a day in our hospitals in France.”
He also said that the 250 doctors are currently benefiting from the distinguished experience of French doctors in the field of medical rehabilitation.
The country remains among the hardest hit in the world, with 8,078 confirmed deaths since the virus arrived in January. More than a quarter of those who died were in nursing homes, according to figures from the national health service Sunday night.
The ambassador expressed appreciation to the doctors and the Kingdom’s leadership “for the assistance they have provided daily in France.”
“The courage that these Saudi doctors have demonstrated is a wonderful thing and is a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the people of France and the Saudi people,” he said.
“Viva the French-Saudi relationship!“