UAE agri-business firm Pure Harvest gets $100 million commitment from Kuwait’s Wafra

Pure Harvest managed to raise $20.6 million in its Series A financing round. (Supplied)
Updated 06 April 2020
Arab News

  • COVID-19 crisis puts emphasis on need for fresh healthy, locally-grown food
  • Pure Harvest has raised $20.6 million in its Series A financing round, with the Kuwaiti asset management firm
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based agri-business venture Pure Harvest Smart Farms on Monday said it has secured a $100 million multi-year funding commitment from Kuwait’s Wafra International Investment Company, the biggest agriculture technology investment in the region.

Pure Harvest managed to raise $20.6 million in its Series A financing round, with the Kuwaiti asset management firm – which has $6 billion assets in its portfolio – the biggest financial backer with a $10 million capital injection.

Pure Harvest Smart Farms supplies tomatoes grown in an enclosed, environment-controlled farm to supermarkets – including Carrefour, Spinney’s and Waitrose – hotels and restaurants in the UAE. Proceeds from its initial fund-raising activity would be used to finance planned expansion activities in the Gulf region.

“The recent COVID-19 crisis and resulting supply chain disruptions further highlight the need for sustainable local-for-local food production capacity, especially for fresh, nutrient-rich foods,” Sky Kurtz, the founder and chief executive of Pure Harvest Smart Farms, said in a statement.

“Together with structured debt financing that we are simultaneously arranging, we will invest Wafra’s funds in growth, key hires, enhancing our technology portfolio, and ultimately to deliver our solution across the region – including in Wafra’s home market of Kuwait.”

Ghazi Al-Hajeri, chief executive of Wafra International Investment Company, meanwhile said: “The Arabian Gulf food system is undergoing a monumental shift toward a technology-enabled farming model in order to meet consumer demands for affordable, high quality foods.”

When you combine the local abundance of sunlight with energy and water-efficient climate management systems, the region makes a compelling case as one of the best places in the world for horticulture – a ‘contrarian’ thesis we believe in and that led us to invest in Pure Harvest. “

Pure Harvest recently signed a deal with the Alliances for Global Sustainability, which was founded by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, to secure over 30 hectares of land in Al-Ain to expand its modernized farming facilities.

Now read: The American putting the flavor back in the tomato in the UAE and sharing it with Saudi Arabia

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Agriculture Finance Pure Harvest Smart Farms Kuwait Wafra

Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

Updated 06 April 2020
Arab News

Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

  • The technology can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot
  • Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi
Updated 06 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways is testing new technology that will allow airport facilities – including check-in kiosk, immigration gate, and baggage drop counter – to detect travelers with medical conditions, the airlines said in a statement.
The technology, which was developed by Australian technology firm Elenium Automation, can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot, according to the statement.
“The system would screen every individual, including multiple people on the same booking. The technology can also be retrofitted into any airport kiosk or bag drop or installed as a desktop system at a passenger processing point such as an immigration desk,” Elenium’s CEO Aaron Hornlimann explained.
If a person is found to be at risk, the airport facility will automatically suspend the process and alert a staff to take further necessary actions.
Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Etihad Airways UAE Coronavirus

