You are here

  • Home
  • Syria slow to free prisoners despite coronavirus risk in crowded jails -rights groups

Syria slow to free prisoners despite coronavirus risk in crowded jails -rights groups

A man sits near a coronavirus awareness billboard, during a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria, April 4, 2020. Picture taken April 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gx9es

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Syria slow to free prisoners despite coronavirus risk in crowded jails -rights groups

  • Only a few 100 among tens of thousands freed -activists
  • Syria’s jails, war-hit health system vulnerable to virus
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Syria is dragging its feet on releasing prisoners under an amnesty declared by President Bashar Assad, raising fears of mass infections if the new coronavirus spreads through its overcrowded jails, rights groups said on Monday.
The Damascus government has confirmed only 19 cases of infection from the global pandemic, with two deaths. But with a health system ravaged by almost a decade of civil war, it is widely feared Syria will not be able to contain the coronavirus.
The United Nations envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, last week pointed to the risk of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, racing through the country’s prisons and urged quick action to free prisoners.
An amnesty declared by Assad on March 22 expanded the range of crimes covered by an amnesty announced last September.
But human rights groups said only a few hundred people jailed for common crimes had been released so far in what they called a token gesture to deflect calls on Damascus to follow the lead of other states, including its close ally Iran, that have freed tens of thousands as the virus has swept the world.
“The Syrian regime seeks to circumvent the pressures it is facing from organizations and states that fear the spread of COVID-19 in the ranks of detainees,” Fadel Abdul Ghany, chairman of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), told Reuters.
He said none of those freed were civic activists or others among the tens of thousands of political prisoners detained since the outbreak of Syria’s conflict, which began with peaceful protests against Assad’s rule.

’SEVERE OVERCROWDING’
“In Syrian prisons and detention centers, COVID-19 could spread quickly due to poor sanitation, lack of access to clean water and severe overcrowding,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East Research Director.
Syrian state media have not reported how many prisoners have been released of late. State judges have said the aim is to ease prisoner numbers. SNHR said those released had been convicted of crimes including smuggling and forgery.
SNHR said it documented 665 arbitrary arrests, 116 deaths under torture and 232 releases since the September amnesty.
UN investigators and Western human rights activists say the Syrian authorities have arrested and tortured tens of thousands of people since the conflict began in 2011.
A UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said in a 2018 report the whereabouts of these detainees remains unknown and unacknowledged by the state. It said these civilians “have been disappeared” and many may no longer be alive.
The Assad government denies holding prisoners of conscience and torturing detainees to death in secret security prisons.
Syria’s prisons include facilities run by security agencies that authorities deny exist, where denial of medical care is part of a widespread policy of torture, according to Sara Kayyali, Syria specialist with Human Rights Watch (HRW).
She expressed particular fear for detainees in such jails. “I won’t impose any intent on the Syrian government, but imagine you have an infected prison population of people they already want to get rid of for expressing opposition to the government?“
Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 people from jail, including political prisoners, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a judiciary spokesman said last month.
In North Africa, Tunisia has freed 1,420 prisoners and Morocco 5,654, citing efforts to stop the virus, while Algeria pardoned 5,037 but without explicitly linking its move to the pandemic.

Topics: Syria Coronavirus Assad

Related

Middle-East
Palestinian, Syrian refugees in Lebanon camps brace for virus

UAE airlines Emirates, Etihad resume limited passenger flights

Updated 46 min 34 sec ago
AFP

UAE airlines Emirates, Etihad resume limited passenger flights

  • Emirates said it operated a flight to London late Sunday, Frankfurt on Monday
  • Etihad tweeted it operated a flight to South Korean capital Seoul
Updated 46 min 34 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: UAE carriers Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways have resumed limited passenger flights two weeks after authorities grounded airlines as part of wider shutdowns to combat coronavirus.
The flights are open to foreign citizens who wish to leave the United Arab Emirates, but no incoming passengers are allowed. Foreign residents are banned from re-entering until at least mid-April.
Dubai’s Emirates, the largest carrier in the Middle East, said it operated a flight to London late Sunday and another to Frankfurt on Monday as part of its limited resumption.
It said in a statement that it plans to operate four flights a week to London and three weekly flights each to Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.
Wearing face masks and other protective gear at Dubai Airport on Monday, some 212 travelers to Frankfurt went through thermal screening before they boarded the aircraft.
Etihad said on its Twitter account that it resumed limited operation with a passenger flight to Seoul on Sunday.
The carrier said it will operate seven flights to Seoul, five to Singapore, six to Manila and two flights to Jakarta through April 21.
Last week Emirates said that cleaning and disinfection of the planes will take place after each flight.
UAE civil aviation authorities slapped a total ban on passenger flights two weeks ago at all the Gulf state’s airports.
But the two carriers on Thursday were issued approvals for limited flights to repatriate stranded foreigners.
The UAE has declared 2,076 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.
It has imposed a sweeping lockdown, including the flight ban and closure of borders, shopping malls, entertainment centers and markets.
A 24-hour curfew was introduced on Thursday following a big jump in the number of cases in the UAE, where some 10 million people live.

Topics: Middle East UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Emirates Airline Etihad Airways Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates to resume some passenger flights
Business & Economy
Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5

Latest updates

Syria slow to free prisoners despite coronavirus risk in crowded jails -rights groups
Four more coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia
UAE airlines Emirates, Etihad resume limited passenger flights
Focus: How bad is the recession and how to restart free-market economies?
Art Jameel to give $150,000 to Middle East’s creatives in response to COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.