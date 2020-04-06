You are here

Trump says he won’t wear face mask, even as First Lady recommends it

President Donald Trump holds his hand to his face as he talks about masks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 30, 2020, in Washington D.C. (AP Photo)
RAY HANANIA

  • The first lady’s support for face masks prompted reporters to ask the president on Sunday whether he had changed his mind
  • Donald Trump: Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute desk – I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know
CHICAGO: US President Donald Trump has again said he will not wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as First Lady Melania Trump advises Americans that they should do so.

Trump said that wearing a face mask was a recommendation and not mandatory to prevent a coronavirus infection.

“Well, I just don’t want to wear one myself. It’s a recommendation; they recommend it. I’m feeling good. I just don’t want to be doing — I don’t know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute desk — the great Resolute desk — I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know,” Trump told reporters who sat a few feet apart in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.

“Somehow, I don’t see it for myself. I just — I just don’t.  Maybe I’ll change my mind, but this will pass and hopefully it’ll pass very quickly.”

Trump said that he was not discouraging others from wearing face masks, including those Americans making masks themselves using common household items such as a cloth and rubber bands.

After Melania Trump advised Americans to wear face masks and practice social distancing on Sunday, Trump shrugged at his daily press conference and said that it was still just a recommendation.

The first lady tweeted on Sunday: “I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone.”

Melania Trump accompanied the tweet by sharing one issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which said: “Take action to slow the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a cloth face covering in public spaces, keeping at least 6 feet of physical distance, & frequently washing your hands. Make a cloth face covering from a t-shirt, scarf or cloth napkin.”

The first lady’s support for face masks prompted reporters to ask the president on Sunday whether he had changed his mind. Trump has repeatedly said wearing a face mask is a choice but that he chooses not to wear one.

“I would wear one. I just generally — would you like me to wear one right now? That would be a little awkward I guess, but again, I would wear one if I thought it was important,” the president chided reporters.

“She (Melania Trump) likes the idea of wearing it. She does. A lot of people do. Again, it’s a recommendation and I understand that recommendation and I’m OK with it.”

Johns Hopkins University reported on Monday that the total number of COVID-19 infections had exceeded 1.289 million with 70,590 deaths.

According to the medical center’s COVID-19 monitoring, the US has the highest number of coronavirus infections — 337,971 — with nearly 10,000 deaths.

Topics: Donald Trump Melania Trump Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after COVID-19 worsens

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after COVID-19 worsens

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in good spirits Monday after spending the night in a London hospital where he was admitted with the new coronavirus.

There was no indication of how long Johnson might remain hospitalized. The prime minister's spokesman said Johnson had spent a comfortable night and remained in charge of government despite being admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital after COVID-19 symptoms of a cough and fever persisted, 10 days after he was diagnosed.

Johnson sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others in this difficult time.

“On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,'' Johnson said in the tweet. "I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.''.

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, refused to say what kind of tests Johnson was undergoing. He insisted that "the PM remains in charge of the government.”

“He is receiving updates in hospital and is continuing to receive a (ministerial red) box” of files and briefing papers, Slack said,

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

He continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired the meeting Monday.

Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister, but Raab has been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus press briefing, Raab said Johnson was being “regularly updated,” but admitted he had not spoken to him since Saturday.

“He's in charge, but he’ll continue to take doctors’ advice on what to do next," Raab said.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a message to the nation from Queen Elizabeth II was being broadcast Sunday evening. The 93-year-old monarch urged the public to show resolve and follow advice to stay inside.

Concerns had been growing about Johnson’s welfare ever since he posted a message Friday saying that he was feeling better, though was still feverish.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

The government said Monday that 51,608 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Britain, 5,373 of whom have died.

One of the advantages of being in the hospital is that it will allow doctors to directly monitor Johnson’s condition.

Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging science at University College London said that since COVID-19 causes difficulty breathing, one test performed on people with the disease is lung imaging with ultrasound or CT scans to see how badly they might be affected.

“Some people are rapidly discharged,’’ he said. “Some others can quickly deteriorate and need help breathing. We have no reason to believe the PM needs such help.‘’

Hill said there are various types of breathing help, depending on the person and the difficulties.

“The reasons some people get seriously ill with COVID-19 while others have minor symptoms is not yet fully understood,″ Hill said. “But doctors managing these patients report that more men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at higher risk.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK Boris Johnson

