The sound of silence - Italians no longer singing on balconies as coronavirus toll rises

In the early days of the coronavirus lockdown, the idea of a daily musical flash mob was a hit across the country. (Reuters/File Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

  The country's COVID-19 death toll mounts and the national lockdown continues
ROME: As Italians adjusted to life under quarantine, 6 p.m. had become the highlight of the day for many. Every day, people would take to their balconies and rooftops to take part in a “musical flash mob” aimed at lifting people’s spirits.

But as the national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to go on at least until Easter, if not longer, Italians are no longer singing.

In the early days of the lockdown, the idea of a daily musical flash mob was a hit across the country.

Day after day, right before sunset, people would open their windows, put out a national flag and start singing as loudly as possible.

Social media was quickly filled with videos of people singing from their windows and playing tambourines on their balconies nationwide.

Even Lombardy, the region with the highest number of infections and fatalities, joined in enthusiastically.

Some musicians put powerful loudspeakers on their balconies and performed concerts. Every daily performance was opened by the national anthem, followed by well-known Italian songs.

Musical competency was not a requirement, nor was possessing an instrument. A pot or wooden spoon could suffice. A recording made in the city of Siena has been viewed more than 600,000 times on Twitter.

Italian singer Andrea Sannino made a compilation on his Instagram feed that shows people singing his song “Abbracciame” (“Embrace Me”) in his hometown Naples.

The 1990s song “Grazie Roma,” with the lyric “tell me what it is that makes us feel like we’re together, even when we’re apart,” is also popular online.

Quieter neighbors had been using social media to encourage Italians to put up placards on their homes that read “andra tutto bene” (“everything will be OK”), accompanied by a picture of a rainbow.

Everyone seemed happy to let off steam while effectively living under house arrest. “Music has provided unity in times of division throughout history; now Italians are showing the world that, if only for a moment, it can also help them transcend the anxiety brought by a pandemic,” said sociologist Bruno de Masi.

But as the death toll rose and restrictions remained, people stopped joining the flash mobs. Now, if one sings, they might be interrupted by somebody shouting “smettila, vai a casa” (“stop it and go home”). Meanwhile, social unrest is mounting, especially in the poorer south.

“They’re no longer singing or dancing on the balconies. Now people are more afraid, not so much of the virus but of poverty,” Salvatore Melluso, a priest at Caritas Diocesana di Napoli, a church-run charity in Naples, told Arab News.

“That applies everywhere. Both in the more affluent north and in the historically poorer south of the nation, many are out of work and hungry,” he said while counting donated packs of pasta and cans of lentils and beans.

“Queues at food banks are becoming longer and longer. In this situation, there’s nothing to sing about at all,” he added.

“Every Italian likes to sing. Everyone feels like a little Pavarotti here, and we’re all fond of music. But let’s face it, singing may cheer you up for five minutes, then you need to eat something — or you die.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Arab News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

  Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson had said he was in good spirits after spending the night in a London hospital where he was admitted with the new coronavirus.

There was no indication of how long Johnson might remain hospitalized. The prime minister's spokesman said Johnson had spent a comfortable night and remained in charge of government despite being admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital after COVID-19 symptoms of a cough and fever persisted, 10 days after he was diagnosed.

Johnson sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others in this difficult time.

“On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,'' Johnson said in the tweet. "I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, refused to say what kind of tests Johnson was undergoing. He insisted that "the PM remains in charge of the government.”

“He is receiving updates in hospital and is continuing to receive a (ministerial red) box” of files and briefing papers, Slack said.

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

He continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak until Sunday and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired the meeting Monday.

Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister, but Raab has been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus press briefing, Raab said Johnson was being “regularly updated,” but admitted he had not spoken to him since Saturday.

“He's in charge, but he’ll continue to take doctors’ advice on what to do next,” Raab said.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a message to the nation from Queen Elizabeth II was being broadcast Sunday evening. The 93-year-old monarch urged the public to show resolve and follow advice to stay inside.

Concerns had been growing about Johnson’s welfare ever since he posted a message Friday saying that he was feeling better, though was still feverish.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

The government said Monday that 51,608 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Britain, 5,373 of whom have died.

One of the advantages of being in the hospital is that it will allow doctors to directly monitor Johnson’s condition.

Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging science at University College London said that since COVID-19 causes difficulty breathing, one test performed on people with the disease is lung imaging with ultrasound or CT scans to see how badly they might be affected.

“Some people are rapidly discharged,’’ he said. “Some others can quickly deteriorate and need help breathing. We have no reason to believe the PM needs such help.”

Hill said there are various types of breathing help, depending on the person and the difficulties.

“The reasons some people get seriously ill with COVID-19 while others have minor symptoms is not yet fully understood,” Hill said. “But doctors managing these patients report that more men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at higher risk.”

