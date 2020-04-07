You are here

Lebanese expats launch job-creation initiative

Baladi began connecting with socially engaged Lebanese organizers from around the world. (AFP)
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A team of young Lebanese expatriates and locals is hoping to turn the tide on the country’s unemployment crisis with the launch of an ambitious online job-creation initiative.
Lebanon’s recent economic woes had already contributed to a significant rise in the number of people out of work before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak delivered another hefty blow to its fragile employment market.
But the 28 team members behind JobsForLebanon.com aim to share the best of their expertise to build positive change and help potential jobseekers find work in Lebanon.
They are calling upon the diaspora of 16 million Lebanese to hire skilled talent on a freelance basis in the country.
The catalyst for the project was the anti-government protests that started in Lebanon in October last year.
Roy Baladi, 36, a San Francisco-based computer scientist who specializes in recruitment technology, said: “It started with a phone call from a childhood friend of mine. That was in December, when the hopes of the revolution were high, and everybody was excited.
“She (Baladi’s friend) had just returned from maternity leave and had 10-12 messages and emails from highly educated people, who were looking for a job or money. That rang an alarm bell in my mind.

“The (Lebanese) Ministry of Finance showed that 45 percent of the population makes less than 5 million liras a year, that’s $3,300 a year. Half the population is making less than 250 bucks a month – who can live on that? You can’t pay for tuition, gasoline, and groceries. It’s beyond unemployment – it’s no jobs and severe levels of poverty.”
Baladi began connecting with socially engaged Lebanese organizers from around the world, such as Expats United, in a bid to get a campaign going and when he returned to Lebanon for Christmas his New York-based brother, Edwin Baladi, 34, helped with others to bring JobsForLebanon to life.
The team launched its website last month and visitors can view a video of members of the Lebanese international community encouraging involvement in the jobs initiative with the message, “together, we can unleash the power of the Lebanese community. No matter where we are, together we can keep the economy alive.”
Powered by SmartRecruiters – a major recruiting software platform – the website allows employers to post job offerings and candidates to apply for them. Already the site has had visits from users in 131 countries, more than 100 jobs have been posted, and at least 1,000 candidates have registered. Five hires have been confirmed.
The team plans to grow its partnerships and collaborate with embassies to promote the initiative. Australia and the Netherlands are also among countries looking to launch similar hiring e-platforms based on the JobsForLebanon model.
 

Topics: Lebanese expats in UAE Coronavirus COVID-19

Lebanese govt vows reform with help of $11bn international aid package

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government has called for international financial support to help it implement plans to tackle the country’s crippling economic crisis.

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab told a meeting of representatives of member states of the International Support Group (ISG) for Lebanon that their priority was to resolve the nation’s financial meltdown which had been compounded by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Asking for ISG help in line with its $11 billion CEDRE conference aid pledges — made on condition of internal reforms in Lebanon — was seen by major Lebanese parties, especially Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, as the preferred option to seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The impact of restrictions on movement imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 has only served to deepen the economic turmoil in Lebanon, paralyzing business activity and adding to the hardships of its people. According to the World Bank, poverty rates in the country have increased to 40 percent.
During the meeting with the ISG delegates – which was attended by UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis – President Aoun said: “Lebanon was preparing to launch a workplan to address its economic, financial and social crises when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world.
“The country was forced to declare a health emergency, which froze its recovery and exacerbated its crises, adding to them a health crisis, and now we face all these crises and repercussions and we welcome any international assistance.

BACKGROUND

• The impact of restrictions on movement imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 has only served to deepen the economic turmoil in Lebanon, paralyzing business activity and adding to the hardships of its people. According to the World Bank, poverty rates in the country have increased to 40 percent.

• Lebanese prime minister says his government has pledged to carry out a complete reform program to restructure the banking sector and the budget of the Central Bank.

“Lebanon suffers from a significant economic contraction, a decline in domestic demand and import, a severe shortage of foreign currencies, high unemployment and poverty rates, high prices and a low exchange rate of the Lebanese pound in the black market, in addition to the deficit in public finance due to a decline in tax revenues.
“The state decided to suspend payments for Eurobonds to contain the budget deficit and stop the depletion of its foreign currency reserves that have reached very low levels.”
He added: “The state is about to complete preparing a comprehensive economic-financial plan, with the aim of correcting the deep imbalances in the economy.
“Given the gravity of the financial situation and the significant economic effects on the Lebanese people, the residents, and the refugees, the reform program will need foreign financial support, and we rely heavily on $11 billion which CEDRE pledged to offer to Lebanon.”
Diab urged the ISG to launch “the economic, financial, monetary, and social reform plan based on good governance, and we are putting the final touches on it.”
The premier said his government pledged to carry out a complete reform program to restructure the banking sector and the budget of the Central Bank.
“We decided to conduct an audit of the Central Bank accounts for full transparency, and to strengthen our negotiating position in this difficult period in the history of Lebanon.”
Kubis said: “The COVID-19 crisis poses an unprecedented challenge for the Lebanese people due to the country’s economic problems, rampant corruption, and social pressures which cause despair.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

