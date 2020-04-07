You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian lawyer demands China pay $10 trillion in coronavirus damages

Egyptian lawyer demands China pay $10 trillion in coronavirus damages

Mohamed Talaat
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9kfm

Updated 07 April 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egyptian lawyer demands China pay $10 trillion in coronavirus damages

  • Mohamed Talaat urges El-Sisi to take up the case and to form a committee to help take the issue to highest authorities
Updated 07 April 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: Social media users in Egypt have shared an injunction issued by an Egyptian lawyer to Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on China to pay $10 trillion due to the damages caused by the coronavirus in Egypt.

Egyptian lawyer Mohamed Talaat based his move on US President Donald Trump’s comments that the virus originated in China, with the US president several times calling it the “Chinese virus.” Talaat also relied on media sources, which he did not name, that said China had produced the virus as a biological weapon.
As of Sunday, Egypt had registered 1,173 cases of coronavirus with 78 deaths.
Speaking to Arab News, Talaat said that the reason he was taking legal action against China was to safeguard Egyptian rights, especially after news agencies and Trump announced that COVID-19 was “Chinese made.”
Talaat, who lives in the Gharbeya governorate south of Cairo and who is filing the lawsuit via the Chinese embassy in Cairo, was driven by allegations by an American lawyer to file a case against Beijing’s government demanding that it pay $20 trillion in compensation for damage caused by the virus.
Press reports circulated last week that US lawyer Larry Klayman slapped a lawsuit fining China $20 trillion, accusing Beijing of developing and spreading the coronavirus to use it as a biological weapon. The reports were published on the website Freedom Watch, a human rights organization chaired by Klayman.
Talaat said that he urged Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on social media to take up the case and to form a committee of international law experts who would help take the issue to the highest authorities.
Talaat reportedly has not coordinated with anyone in government. He said that Egypt’s government “doesn’t interfere in judicial issues and maintains a neutral stance.” Regarding reaction to his move, he said that there were supporters and detractors, adding there were some people dealing with the issue “too lightly and sarcastically.”
He rejected comments made by a Kuwaiti journalist who described the step as “Egyptians pursuing dollars.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mohamed Talaat based his move on US President Donald Trump’s comments that the virus originated in China, with the US president several times calling it the ‘Chinese virus.’

• Speaking to Arab News, Talaat said that the reason he was taking legal action against Beijing was to safeguard Egyptian rights.

• Reports circulated last week that US lawyer Larry Klayman slapped a lawsuit fining China $20 trillion.

“I want to ask why he didn’t attack the United States or the lawyer who filed a case against China in the US? Is it just because I’m an Egyptian lawyer?” Talaat asked.
“Egyptians are filing a court case against China’s president calling on him to pay $10 trillion due to the coronavirus and the suspension of Egyptian flights!” the journalist tweeted on his Twitter account. “The world is looking for a cure for the virus and there are those who are looking for dollars!” He attached the Egyptian lawsuit to his tweet.
Talaat claimed that a number of Italian citizens have phoned to coordinate with him “for the sake of the Italian government.”
“If further communication takes place, I will definitely inform the Egyptian government with regards to the details and names to prevent exploiting the case,” Talaat said.
Talaat added that the suspension of flights to and from Egypt prevented him from traveling to take more serious action. He said in his statement that “when things return to normal and flights resume, I will be able to fly anywhere in the world to promote my case, and legally pursue the Chinese government.”
“What I did was the first step in what is coming,” Talaat said, referring to why he did not address Egypt’s public prosecutor. “We as Egyptians have rights. The president of the world’s biggest country confirmed the issue. America is suffering huge fatalities which did not happen in all the wars it waged.”
For several years, many Egyptian lawyers have added their names to lawsuits in public relations stunts that stir controversy, hoping for fame and TV interviews. However, some of these cases have gone to court.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
Middle-East
Virus pandemic hits Egypt’s Ramadan preparations, prayers
Middle-East
Egypt Coptic church suspends Easter Holy Week services over virus

Sudan raises bread price, year after Bashir’s fall

Updated 08 April 2020
AFP

Sudan raises bread price, year after Bashir’s fall

  • One Sudanese pound buys only a 50 gram loaf of bread, compared to 70 grams previously
  • A tripling of the price of bread had been the trigger for street protests against President Omar Al-Bashir in December 2018
Updated 08 April 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese authorities on Wednesday announced a rise in the price of bread in the capital Khartoum, nearly a year after the fall of President Omar Al-Bashir.
A tripling of the price of bread had been the trigger for street protests against Bashir in December 2018 — demonstrations that went on for months until the army deposed the longtime ruler on April 11 last year.
Wednesday’s change will mean that one Sudanese pound buys only a 50 gram loaf of bread, compared to 70 grams previously, according to Khartoum state governor Ahmed Abdoun.
In mid-December 2018, the price of bread had been hiked from one pound for a 70 gram loaf to three Sudanese pounds in parts of the country, triggering the social unrest that turned into mass anti-Bashir demonstrations.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir bread

Related

Middle-East
Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march
Middle-East
Former Sudan strongman Omar Al-Bashir gets 2 years for corruption

Latest updates

European diplomats in Jerusalem hold video call with Palestinian minister after arrest by Israeli police
Saudi health ministry launches app to help monitor COVID-19 patients
Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight
Arab coalition announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen
Saudi Arabia announces 327 cases of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.