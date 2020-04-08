You are here

Marine life can be rebuilt by 2050: KAUST study

The integrity of reef fish communities adds resilience to coral reefs and facilitates their recovery once pressures are removed. Credit: Manu San Felix, Nat Geo
An international study recently published in the journal Nature that was led by KAUST Professors Carlos Duarte and Susana Agustí lays out the essential road map of actions required for the planet’s marine life to recover to full abundance by 2050.
The project brings together the world’s leading marine scientists working across four continents, in 10 countries and from 16 universities, including KAUST, Aarhus University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Colorado State University, Boston University, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, Sorbonne Universite, James Cook University, The University of Queensland, Dalhousie University and the University of York.
“We are at a point where we can choose between a legacy of a resilient and vibrant ocean or an irreversibly disrupted ocean,” said Duarte, KAUST professor of marine science and the Tarek Ahmed Juffali research chair in Red Sea ecology.
“Our study documents recovery of marine populations, habitats and ecosystems following past conservation interventions. It provides specific, evidence-based recommendations to scale proven solutions globally,” Duarte added.
Although humans have greatly altered marine life to its detriment in the past, the researchers found evidence of the remarkable resilience of marine life and an emerging shift from steep losses of life throughout the 20th century to a slowing down of losses — and in some instances even recovery — over the first two decades of the 21st century.
The evidence — along with particularly spectacular cases of recovery, such as the example of humpback whales — highlights that the abundance of marine life can be restored, enabling a more sustainable, ocean-based economy.
The review states that the recovery rate of marine life can be accelerated to achieve substantial recovery within two to three decades for most components of marine ecosystems, provided that climate change is tackled and efficient interventions are deployed at large scale.

"We are at a point where we can choose between a legacy of a resilient and vibrant ocean or an irreversibly disrupted ocean."

Carlos Duarte, KAUST Professor of Marine Science

Carlos Duarte, KAUST Professor of Marine Science

“Rebuilding marine life represents a doable grand challenge for humanity, an ethical obligation and a smart economic objective to achieve a sustainable future,” said Agusti, KAUST professor of marine science.
By studying the impact of previously successful ocean conservation interventions and recovery trends, the researchers identified nine components integral to rebuilding marine life: Salt marshes, mangroves, seagrasses, coral reefs, kelp, oyster reefs, fisheries, megafauna and the deep sea.
By stacking a combination of six complementary interventions called “recovery wedges,” the report identifies specific actions within the broad themes of protecting species, harvesting wisely, protecting spaces, restoring habitats, reducing pollution and the mitigation of climate change.
A key element identified for success is the mitigation of climate change by reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. The goal of rebuilding the abundance of marine life can only succeed if the most ambitious goals within the Paris Agreement are reached.

Alfa Co., the operator of restaurants such as Steak House, Piatto, FireGrill, City Fresh Kitchen, Steak House Burgers and Uncle Moe’s Southern BBQ, has stepped up its support of the medical sector in its fight against COVID-19 by way of food donations to frontline personnel of key medical institutions in the Kingdom.
Over the past few days, Alfa Co. has distributed more than 4,000 Steak House and Piatto meal packages to the Ministry of Health, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital, King Fahd Medical City, Diriyah Hospital and other COVID-19 centers. FireGrill, Steak House Burgers and Uncle Moe’s Southern BBQ are scheduled to distribute packaged meals in the following days.
“The Kingdom’s medical sector, especially the men and women directly assigned along the frontlines, has been putting up a gallant stand against the COVID-19 disease for months now,” said Ian Toal, CEO of Alfa Co.

“We at Alfa Co., along with other key players in the Saudi food service industry, could not just stand idle in the face of adversity. The least we could do is to contribute what we do best — serving the frontliners with hot, fresh, quality food too keep their spirits high — while taking extra precautions to stay healthy ourselves.”
According to Toal, who personally supervised Alfa Co.’s food distribution efforts, the company plans to distribute more than 15,000 packaged meals over the next two weeks. The recipients include doctors, nurses, administrative and call center staff working around the clock coordinating COVID-19 operations and dispensing counseling services.
Toal added that Alfa Co. brands remain resilient. Despite the ongoing curfew measures, Alfa Co. restaurants continue to serve the dining public their favorite restaurant menu items. “Our restaurant brands have ramped up pick up and delivery operations KSA-wide, all the while upholding the strictest food preparation and handling practices to provide the public ample, safe and quality food options for the duration of the COVID-19 challenge,” Toal said.

