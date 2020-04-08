You are here

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22

Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours
DUBAI: Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours.

Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days to counter coronavirus

Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days to counter coronavirus

  • Curfew would now start one hour later at 8p.m. local time each evening
CAIRO: Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.
Airports will also stayed closed, he said in a televised news conference, adding that the curfew would now start one hour later at 8p.m. local time each evening.

