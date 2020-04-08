DUBAI: Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours.
Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22
