You are here

  • Home
  • Make or break days for global oil ahead of OPEC crunch meeting

Make or break days for global oil ahead of OPEC crunch meeting

The headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b72bw

Updated 33 sec ago
Frank Kane

Make or break days for global oil ahead of OPEC crunch meeting

  • OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, were on Thursday scheduled to take part in virtual discussions with non-OPEC members, led by Russia, about a possible deal to revive the OPEC+ alliance
  • On Friday, energy ministers from the G20 nations, under the presidency of Saudi Arabia, will convene in another digital forum that will bring in the third part of the global oil equation – the US
Updated 33 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The global energy world, in the midst of crisis as demand slumps to unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, faces two days that could make – or break – the oil industry for months to come.
Leading producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, were on Thursday scheduled to take part in virtual discussions with non-OPEC members, led by Russia, about a possible deal to revive the OPEC+ alliance that fell apart in Vienna at the beginning of last month.
Then, on Friday, energy ministers from the G20 nations, under the presidency of Saudi Arabia, will convene in another digital forum that will bring in the third important part of the global oil equation – the US, currently the biggest oil producer in the world.
If no deal is reached from the two days of oil summits, the immediate prospect looms of a further fall in crude prices and, with global storage facilities already filling rapidly, the possibility of major exporters “shutting in” oil fields, jeopardizing future production.
Energy experts say the purpose of the meetings is two-fold: To reach agreement on how to limit the vast quantities of oil that are still being produced even as demand collapses; and to present some kind of united front in geopolitical terms in the face of the biggest economic recession since the 1930s.
The most visible immediate sign of any success from the meetings will be an increase in the price of crude oil on global markets. Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, has lost nearly half its value in the past month.
The first aim – to try to balance oil supply and demand – is the more difficult. Global demand has fallen by at least 20 per cent from the usual daily consumption of around 100 million barrels, oil economists have calculated.
But, following the collapse of the OPEC+ deal that was putting a lid on supply, all producers have been pumping more crude. Saudi Arabia is producing more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd), a bigger volume than at any time in its history. All OPEC members, as well as Russia, have said they will increase output.
In this stand-off, US President Donald Trump intervened last week to say that he had spoken to Saudi and Russian leaders and that he “expected” a cut of 10 million, possibly even 15 million, bpd.
That looks like wishful thinking. For one thing, it would not rebalance markets. Anas Al-Hajji, managing partner of US-based Energy Outlook Advisers, said: “The amount of the cut is relatively small given the major drop in demand.”
There are also some difficult relationships to smooth over in the OPEC+ alliance. Saudi Arabia and Russia exchanged angry statements last weekend, each accusing the other of starting the oil price war. Iran, with big reserves but hampered by US sanctions from exporting in large quantities, said that it might not take part in the conference.
The choreography of the two meetings also presents hurdles. The US will not be present at the OPEC+ meeting, but American Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said he would take part in the G20 event.
Because it is a free-market industry, America cannot order its oil producers to reduce output, but most analysts are agreed any attempt to rebalance global supply would be impossible without a US contribution.
By going first, Saudi Arabia and Russia are “playing blind” without knowing what the Americans are thinking. Neither would want to agree big price-restoring cuts only for US producers – under big financial pressure at current levels – to swoop back into the market.
This week there have been some signs that the Americans are considering their own versions of cutbacks. The biggest US company, Exxon Mobil, said it would reduce capital expenditure on future projects by 30 percent; the US Energy Information Administration said oil production would fall by nearly 1 million bpd this year, in response to falling demand and financial pressures.
But even if the Saudis and Russians cut substantially alongside other big OPEC producers such as the UAE, and the Americans enter a long-term pattern of falling demand, it is still hard to see how cuts could reach the 10 million barrels Trump “expects,” let alone 15 million.
J. P. Morgan, the big US investment bank, said that it expects OPEC+ to come up with combined cuts of about 4.3 million barrels, most of that coming from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the UAE. “If it’s 4.3 million it only puts off the day when global storage gets filled completely,” said Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy consultancy.
Storage facilities are nearly at the brim. Malek Azizeh, director of the premium facilities at the Fujairah Oil Terminal in the UAE, joked that he was going to hang a sign on the terminal gates: “Thanks, but no tanks.”

Topics: OPEC G20 Saudi Arabia Russia United States of America Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices fall sharply as OPEC+ meeting delayed, stocks jump on virus slowdown
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia delays May crude prices until after OPEC+ meeting

Oman warns private sector to prepare for conditions to deteriorate as coronavirus hits global economy  

Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News
Reuters

Oman warns private sector to prepare for conditions to deteriorate as coronavirus hits global economy  

  • Oman called on business to take precautionary measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis until mid-June
  • The coronavirus pandemic hammered the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession
Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News Reuters

DUBAI: Oman warned companies in the private sector to prepare for conditions to deteriorate economically and to take precautionary measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis until mid-June.
The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said in a statement that companies should take precautions when making decisions regarding their financial forecasts, calculating financial flows, Times of Oman reported. 
“Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses its gratitude and appreciation to the private sector, individuals and institutions for their interaction, interest, national sense, and their rapid response by providing all support and assistance to face the current crisis that the country is going through,” an OCCI statement said.
Business activity collapsed from Australia, Japan and Western Europe to the United States at a record pace in March as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic hammer the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession.
The highly contagious coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, has caused entire regions to be placed on lockdown and in some places soldiers are patrolling the streets to keep consumers and workers indoors, halting services and production and breaking supply chains.

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

Make or break days for global oil ahead of OPEC crunch meeting
Bahrain to spend $570m on private sector salaries
Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners announced despite lack of ceremony
Driver smashes $750,000 Porsche on deserted Manhattan streets during New York COVID-19 lockdown
Millions in Lebanon risk food insecurity over coronavirus lockdown: Human Rights Watch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.