You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni Army makes gains in Jouf, Al-Bayda provinces

Yemeni Army makes gains in Jouf, Al-Bayda provinces

Local military commanders say their next goal is consolidating their positions around the military base before launching another offensive on Jouf’s capital Hazem, which fell to the Houthis last month. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkbh3

Updated 08 April 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni Army makes gains in Jouf, Al-Bayda provinces

  • Government troops recaptured Labenat military base in Jouf
Updated 08 April 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Yemeni Army and allied tribesmen seized a military base in the northern province of Jouf, and a large swathe of land in the central province of Al-Bayda, following intense battles with Iran-backed Houthis, army commanders and government officials said on Wednesday.

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said government troops recaptured Labenat military base in Jouf and surrounding areas from the Houthis.

He added that Arab coalition warplanes and their military experts on the ground have played a key role in helping government troops take the upper hand on the battlefield.

Local military commanders say their next goal is consolidating their positions around the military base before launching another offensive on Jouf’s capital Hazem, which fell to the Houthis last month.

Col. Rabia Al-Qurashi, the army’s spokesman in Jouf, told Arab News on Wednesday that troops were stationed almost 10 km from Hazem as the Arab coalition targeted Houthi gatherings in the city to pave the way for the troops to storm it.

Al-Qurashi thanked the Arab coalition for its continued support, and said the Houthis suffered heavy blows in Jouf after failing to convince army officers and tribal leaders to switch sides.

In Al-Bayda, government forces seized a sprawling chain of mountains in Malajem and Natea after killing dozens of Houthi fighters on Tuesday.

State TV quoted Maj. Gen. Moufreh Al-Bouheh as saying government forces liberated Al-Ghader, Waled and Qaida mountains after a swift assault against the Houthis, at least 40 of whom were killed in the fighting.

The Arab coalition carried at least five air sorties, targeting Houthi military gatherings and reinforcements.

Backed by air support and military logistics from the coalition, Yemeni Army troops and allied tribesmen last week seized most of Helan, a chain of mountains from where the Houthis would shell residential areas in the densely populated city of Marib.
 

Topics: Yemen

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthis forcing migrants to storm Saudi borders, says Al-Maliki
Middle-East
Houthis launch ballistic missile attack against Yemen’s Saada

Sudan raises bread price, year after Bashir’s fall

Updated 08 April 2020
AFP

Sudan raises bread price, year after Bashir’s fall

  • One Sudanese pound buys only a 50 gram loaf of bread, compared to 70 grams previously
  • A tripling of the price of bread had been the trigger for street protests against President Omar Al-Bashir in December 2018
Updated 08 April 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese authorities on Wednesday announced a rise in the price of bread in the capital Khartoum, nearly a year after the fall of President Omar Al-Bashir.
A tripling of the price of bread had been the trigger for street protests against Bashir in December 2018 — demonstrations that went on for months until the army deposed the longtime ruler on April 11 last year.
Wednesday’s change will mean that one Sudanese pound buys only a 50 gram loaf of bread, compared to 70 grams previously, according to Khartoum state governor Ahmed Abdoun.
In mid-December 2018, the price of bread had been hiked from one pound for a 70 gram loaf to three Sudanese pounds in parts of the country, triggering the social unrest that turned into mass anti-Bashir demonstrations.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir bread

Related

Middle-East
Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march
Middle-East
Former Sudan strongman Omar Al-Bashir gets 2 years for corruption

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Comparing the Literatures by David Damrosch
India could extend lockdown as coronavirus cases spike
Filipino troops donate wages to help fight COVID-19 outbreak
Oil giants are far apart on eve of crucial output talks
Tech experts laud WhatsApp forwarding limits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.