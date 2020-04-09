Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, chairman of RAKEZ.

ACWA Power pledges SR50m for COVID-19

ACWA Power has pledged a contribution of SR50 million ($13 million) to support national health endeavors and efforts, in wake of the preventive measures taken by the Saudi leadership and official local authorities to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “Since the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, our Saudi leadership has made extraordinary efforts to ensure the health and safety of our country, citizens and residents are safeguarded. The preventative measures and prompt action taken by the Kingdom to combat the consequences of the pandemic embody a commendable response. In light of the urgency of the matter, we at ACWA Power believe it is crucial to do what we can to support the community and demonstrate our social commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“ACWA Power is fully aligned with the Saudi Ministry of Health to support its efforts in addressing the repercussions of this global health crisis, and have submitted a proposal to develop and construct a mobile hospital that is fully equipped with the necessary medical tools and equipment.”

Abunayyan added: “We are cooperating closely with all local authorities in the Kingdom to support their tireless efforts in containing the spread and impact of this pandemic, and have hence volunteered deploying ACWA Power’s human and technical expertise toward the quick establishment of suitable facilities that require the highest standards of security and safety.”

HIGH LIGHT ACWA Power’s contribution represents its firm commitment to supporting and collaborating with the governments and official bodies, who are exerting their best efforts to face the crisis and combat its consequences.

He pointed out that the company is in full compliance with the measures taken by the official local authorities, not only in the Kingdom but in 12 countries where the company operates.

“Additionally, we are committed to implementing all preventive and precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our people, while continuing our mission of providing vital water and power services. We are maintaining an efficient operation of all our plants in Saudi Arabia, and internationally, with the highest standards of safety and security,” Abunayyan said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic necessitates mobilizing the expertise and capabilities of the private sector to carry out its duties and responsibilities toward peoples and societies. This is a time for collaboration between the private sector and governments to overcome the impact of the current crisis, contributing effectively to strengthening and enhancing the infrastructure and basic facilities that secure peoples’ lives and sustainable, economic and social development plans,” he added.

