BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,974 in the past 24 hours to 108,202 on Thursday, climbing for the third straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
The reported death toll rose by 246 to 2,107.
Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246
Updated 09 April 2020
- Infections climb for the third straight day after four previous days of drops
