Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246

Germany’s coronavirus infections climbed for the third straight day after four previous days of drops. (Reuters)
Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

  • Infections climb for the third straight day after four previous days of drops
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,974 in the past 24 hours to 108,202 on Thursday, climbing for the third straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
The reported death toll rose by 246 to 2,107.

Spain sees daily drop in virus deaths, over 15,000 total

MADRID: Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days, the authorities said.
The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 15,238 deaths from COVID-19.
The daily toll was down from 757 on Wednesday.

