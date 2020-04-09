You are here

Reclaiming what was lost: Nostalgia in Arab art

In Adra Kandil’s mid-20s, she has cultivated a deep attachment to photography from the 1960s. (Supplied)
Iain Akerman

  • A new generation of artists and designers in the Middle East are ‘part of an awakening for a past that has been undervalued’
BEIRUT: It’s mid-February in Beirut and the visual artist Adra Kandil is discussing old photographs in a café on Bliss Street. Although in her mid-20s, she has cultivated a deep attachment to photography from the 1960s — particularly Lebanon’s Golden Age and the imagery associated with the country’s pre-war heyday. For her, such photographs represent something that has been irretrievably lost. 

“My memories are amplified and seem much better than they really were,” she says. “I romanticize memories. That’s the thing with time passing: It glorifies what you once had. I construct from that feeling — the happiness, the melancholy; all of it.”




For Adra Kandil, such photographs represent something that has been irretrievably lost. (Supplied)

It is this loss and sentimentality that drives Kandil’s work: a collection of collages and compositions that have a nostalgic, dreamlike quality. There are old newspapers, flowers, film stars, vintage cityscapes, Air Liban tickets, coffee cups and classic cars in her artwork, which she releases under the moniker Dear Nostalgia. In many the moon features prominently. 

“I create from an accumulation of memories, feelings, scents and sounds,” says Kandil, whose work enables her to explore themes of childhood, home and identity. “My memory is very much based on my sensory experiences. I am inspired by what once was, and inspired by collecting and putting things together from my past, or a collective past. My work always has a message and the process isn’t linear. Sometimes an old photograph inspires me, sometimes a new song from my playlist, sometimes a story about my father’s childhood.”




It is this loss and sentimentality that drives Kandil’s work: a collection of collages and compositions that have a nostalgic, dreamlike quality. (Supplied)

She’s far from alone. A new generation of artists and designers have embraced the imagery of their collective past. From cultural icons including Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz, Sabah, Abdel Halim Hafez and Asmahan, to vintage signs and photographs of old Beirut and Damascus, there’s a palpable sense of nostalgia to much of their work. Even the scripts these artists use are synonymous with certain eras: Ruqʿah, for example, a shorthand script often associated with Egyptian movie posters. 

Examples of work from a number of these artists and designers can be found on Arabic Pop Art, an Instagram account that curates pop and collage art inspired by Arab culture. There’s Stephany Sanossian, who places modern pop-culture figures in old Arab settings, and Saba Mousavi, who goes by the name sad.mim.art and has a fondness for the Palestinian cause. 




Rana Salam who first captured her distinctive visual style in 1992. (Supplied)

“There’s something visually charming about nostalgia which gives you that dreamy, romantic feel which a lot of people might prefer over today’s more minimalistic, or even more realistic, visual approach,” says Paola Mounla, the founder of Art of Thawra, an Instagram account that curates art related to Lebanon’s recent protests. “That said, when it comes to Lebanon, the common feeling among the Lebanese is that the country’s best days were pre-war, and so any art that is nostalgic will bring out that feeling of ‘Oh, those good old days.’”

That this sense of nostalgia is noticeably stronger in Lebanon and Palestine is understandable. The former has seen its cities scarred by war and its landscape butchered by political and corporate greed. The latter has seen its people displaced and its land stolen. This sense of loss is now being felt in Syria too.

But there’s also a more universal feeling. One that involves the reclamation of the past and a celebration of Arab culture, says the Lebanese designer Rana Salam, who has used pop-culture imagery to create everything from posters and bags to cushions and towels. For her, Egyptian or Lebanese cultural icons, just like those of other countries, are key to setting those countries apart and to challenging prevailing perceptions of the Arab world.




Lebanese designer Rana Salam has used pop-culture imagery to create everything from posters and bags to cushions and towels. (Supplied)

“I was studying in London and felt that the British had no clue what the Middle East or Beirut looked like,” says Salam, who first captured her distinctive visual style in 1992. “And as I majored in visual communication and art direction at the Royal College of Art, I was taught how to translate a culture by highlighting its strength. And for me pop culture spoke the loudest.

“Nostalgia is one way of reaching people emotionally… and I know that I was part of an awakening for a past that had been disposed of and undervalued,” she continues. “And by reviving the past I have made many fall in love with their culture, have pride in their culture, and focus on local ideas and production rather than importing only Western ones.”

It’s not all positive. There are those who would describe nostalgia as a malaise. As an emotion that throws a golden glow around the past and distorts the collective memory.




Dana Barqawi is a Palestinian artist whose work celebrates Palestinian existence and culture. (Supplied)

“I feel we need to draw the difference between a nostalgic message and a nostalgic visual style,” says Mounla. “In both Adra and Stephany’s case, the visual style is nostalgic but the message is always progressive and anchored in today. In this case, I feel they’re creating something totally new and I’m not even sure it should be labeled as ‘nostalgia.’”

Kandil’s work addresses issues of nationality, culture and social and political change, while Dana Barqawi — a Palestinian artist whose work celebrates Palestinian existence and culture — portrays the people of the land before 1948 using old photographs, ink, newspaper, gold leaf and thread. For both artists, nostalgia is used for a purpose. Dig beneath the aesthetics and you’ll find strong political and social messages.

For Barqawi, that has meant challenging the widely cited rhetoric that Palestine was ‘a land without a people for a people without a land’. That’s why all of the photographs she uses were taken “before the land and its people were forcibly removed and displaced.”




Barqawi lives in Amman and her work is currently being exhibited at the Museum of the Palestinian People in Washington DC. (Supplied)

“Nostalgia is defined as the sentimental yearning for a return to a past period or place with happy personal associations,” says Barqawi, who lives in Amman and whose work is currently being exhibited at the Museum of the Palestinian People in Washington DC. “I come from a diaspora generation that mostly only heard about Palestine from first generations who either romanticized it or never wanted to speak of the past because it was too painful. My generation developed a sense of belonging to a place they’ve never seen or been to, a place they never lived in. Palestine became more than just a place; it became a concept of justice, freedom, resistance, existence, beauty, but also the sadness that comes with something unattainable.

“I intend that my act of artistic creation is inseparable from notions of the real world. In times where socio-political changes compose an inherent part of our reality, I choose to reflect the context within my work, consequently creating politically and socially engaged art,” she continues. “I might use nostalgia to appeal to an audience on a feel-good level — (just as) I use beauty in my work as a tool to attract the viewer — but beyond the pleasing nature of the work, and below those aesthetic layers, there is a political agenda which challenges the institutional invisibility of Palestinian history and experience.”

Dead or alive? ‘Money Heist’ stars reveal the secrets of its success

Esther Acebes plays Monica. (Supplied)
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
William Mullally

Dead or alive? ‘Money Heist’ stars reveal the secrets of its success

  • Behind the scenes of one of Netflix’s most-popular shows, where sometimes even the creator doesn’t know what’s going to happen next
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: “Money Heist,” Netflix’s blockbuster Spanish crime series that is one of the service’s most popular shows in Saudi Arabia, is known for its surprising twists and turns. Now in its fourth season, the show is structured like a 30-hour-long Tarantino film, following a group of criminals staging an ambitious caper, wearing already iconic red jump suits and Salvador Dalí masks. No one knows what’s going to happen next — not even its cast. 

Alba Flores stars as Nairobi, a staunchly feminist leader in the group who famously declared the beginning of the ‘matriarchy’ in season two. Flores was reading the script for the last episode of the third season when she discovered something shocking — her character was going to get shot in the season’s final scene, and it was unclear whether she would survive. 

“Normally when something that big happens, they call you before. They say, ‘There is something that is going to happen to you, but don’t be afraid.’ They didn’t tell me anything. So I read it and I gasped. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, what is going on here?’ I was shocked, but the challenge appetized me, because it’s good for the series, because things have to happen,” Flores tells Arab News. 

Esther Acebes, who plays Monica, the hostage who becomes a member of the gang after falling in love with one of the crew, read the scene in another room and was equally bowled over.

“I’m sorry Alba, but I have to say that it was very funny when we read the part where Nairobi gets shot. I was backstage in makeup, and we said, ‘Wait, has someone called Alba? Please, did anyone tell her that she’s going to get shot because this sounds really bad! It seems like a really ugly scene!’” Acebes says. 

Alba Flores stars as Nairobi. (Supplied)

Flores begged creator Alex Pina to tell her what would happen next, and he revealed only the simple secret of whether her character would live or die — but as for how that plays out in season four, she had to find out piece-by-piece as they continued filming. This kind of secrecy is normal practice for Pina, who does not like to plan in advance, often improvising and writing subsequent episodes as filming continues — so it’s quite possible even he didn’t know what would happen to Nairobi when Flores asked.

“Sometimes he makes us crazy, because you don’t know where you character starts or where they’re going to end up. There is something that you cannot prepare for — the dramatic arc and how to develop that artistically. This makes us seem like jazz musicians, always improvising,” says Flores. “You have to be very attentive and listen closely to what is being produced at every moment. Alex is also very attentive, because it’s also true that he writes based on what’s being produced in the sequences between us.” 

Now in its fourth season, the show is structured like a 30-hour-long Tarantino film. (Supplied)

That style often causes Pina to rewrite and rethink what is planned based off what he thinks will work better. In one scene at the end of the second season, Acebes’ character Monica picks up a gun and begins shooting at the police — which wasn’t in the script, she reveals to Arab News.

“Up until two days before we shot that, they didn’t know what was going to happen because they suggested that Denver should teach Monica how to shoot a gun, almost like a romantic game between them, as in, ‘Maybe you’ll have to shoot a gun one day.’ But suddenly they said, ‘It could be more shocking if she was put in a situation to make the decision herself to pick up a gun and shoot it without knowing how to do it to save the life of her colleagues,’” says Acebes. 

No one knows what’s going to happen next — not even its cast. (Supplied)

Acebes believes that it is this instinctual style that makes the show work, and it’s something that she looks forward to each time she comes to the set.

“The other side of the equation is that we can work without anticipation. I remember in a moment of chaos, telling the screenwriter, ‘This is what life is like.’ You don’t know that you’re falling in love when you’re falling in love. You don’t know if it’s going to be the love of your life or if it’s going to end the day after tomorrow. In life, we have to improvise,” she says. “That’s part of the magic of ‘Money Heist.’ It’s always alive.” 

