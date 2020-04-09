Foreign Ministry extends deadline for returning Saudis until Tuesday

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign ministry has extended the deadline for citizens abroad to submit requests to return to the Kingdom until next Tuesday.
A statement on the ministry’s official Twitter account said the extension is in line with the Saudi leadership’s keenness that citizens abroad who wish to return would benefit from this platform.
The statement said the deadline for receiving requests to return to the Kingdom has been extended until next Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. local time.
