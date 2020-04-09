You are here

  • Home
  • Foreign Ministry extends deadline for returning Saudis until Tuesday

Foreign Ministry extends deadline for returning Saudis until Tuesday

An aerial view shows the Great Mosque and the Mecca Tower and the deserted surroundings in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on April 8, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxhe7

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign Ministry extends deadline for returning Saudis until Tuesday

  • The deadline for receiving requests to return to the Kingdom has been extended until next Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign ministry has extended the deadline for citizens abroad to submit requests to return to the Kingdom until next Tuesday. 
A statement on the ministry’s official Twitter account said the extension is in line with the Saudi leadership’s keenness that citizens abroad who wish to return would benefit from this platform.  
The statement said the deadline for receiving requests to return to the Kingdom has been extended until next Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi to delay collection of identification card fees 

Saudi health ministry clears over 23,000 COVID-19 suspects on home-quarantine

Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi health ministry clears over 23,000 COVID-19 suspects on home-quarantine

  • Over 12,000 remain in quarantine, including 9,000 in self-isolation at home
  • Saudi Arabia has 2,577 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: More than 35,000 people are in home self-isolation in Saudi Arabia with about two-thirds having either recovered or ended their required quarantine period and been cleared by health officials.

A little over 12,000 remain in quarantine, 9,000 of whom are in self-isolation at home and 3,000 are in designated accommodation.

Saudi Arabia recorded 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,577 with a total of 3,287 reported cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The new cases refer to those that have been reported during the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Madinah, 83 in Riyadh, 78 in Makkah and 45 in Jeddah.

There are currently 41 cases in intensive care units.

Thirty-five recoveries were announced, bringing the total number to 666 recoveries so far with three new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 44.

“There are a number of services and applications available for users 24/7; these services are available to provide medical advice through the number 937 or ‘Sehha’ application by medical experts around the clock,” said Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

Al-Aly said that updates about COVID-19 in the Kingdom with details of its geographic spread can be found at covid19.moh.gov.sa.

He added: “In response to calls of volunteers, health practitioners and specialists in various areas of support in health volunteering, the Ministry of Health has launched a volunteering platform with approximately 80,000 volunteers signed up so far.”

Volunteers can apply through https://volunteer.srca.org.sa. 

The ministry has launched a new public health awareness campaign called “Meter and a Half” in a continued effort to raise social awareness about the importance of social distancing.

Messages are broadcast through several platforms that encourage individuals to keep a distance of one and a half meters between people both inside and outside the household, to eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) warned residents and citizens to be beware of messages from fake accounts bearing the Ministry of Health’s name and asking to click on links.

The NCA has warned of such phishing and fraudulent links as they could steal personal information.

The authority encourages people to follow reliable news sources from the health ministry’s official accounts, make sure the messages received are from official accounts and check with the sender before opening anonymous links.

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 355 new cases of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Foreign expats choose Saudi Arabia over home countries during virus pandemic

Latest updates

Iran threat to US troops in iraq remains 'significant'
Amnesty: Prisoners killed by Iran’s security forces during coronavirus protests
Foreign Ministry extends deadline for returning Saudis until Tuesday
Saudi health ministry clears over 23,000 COVID-19 suspects on home-quarantine
US urges Houthis to reciprocate Arab coalition ceasefire in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.