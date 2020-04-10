HELSINKI: A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.
The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders canceled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll.
This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.
Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business
