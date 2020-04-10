You are here

Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business

Cakes that look exactly like rolls of toilet paper are displayed at Ronttosrouva bakery, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Helsinki, Finland, April 7, 2020. Picture taken April 7, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The toilet roll cake is made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant
HELSINKI: A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.
The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders canceled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll.
This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Finland cake

LONDON: A driver wrecked a $750,000 rare Porsche while speeding down the deserted streets of Manhattan during New York City’s coronavirus lockdown.

Luxury car owner Benjamin Chen, 33, lost control of his Porsche Mirage GT on Tuesday, plowing into several cars in the process.

 

 

Several New York residents watched on as Chen drove the heavily damaged car away from the scene with only two functioning wheels.

Police officers eventually caught up with Chen, who is known for his luxury car collection and his participation in the Gold Rush Rally — a supercar race across several US states notorious for its accidents.

The millionaire was arrested by officers and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

CCTV footage of the crash circulated on social media in the hours after the incident, with other videos on Instagram showing Chen speeding away from the scene as well as his arrest.

New York has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with 731 new fatalities reported on Tuesday, which brought the total to 5,489 deaths and 138,836 infections.

Topics: New York US Coronavirus

