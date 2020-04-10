Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business

Driver smashes $750,000 Porsche on deserted Manhattan streets during New York COVID-19 lockdown

LONDON: A driver wrecked a $750,000 rare Porsche while speeding down the deserted streets of Manhattan during New York City’s coronavirus lockdown.

Luxury car owner Benjamin Chen, 33, lost control of his Porsche Mirage GT on Tuesday, plowing into several cars in the process.

Several New York residents watched on as Chen drove the heavily damaged car away from the scene with only two functioning wheels.

Police officers eventually caught up with Chen, who is known for his luxury car collection and his participation in the Gold Rush Rally — a supercar race across several US states notorious for its accidents.

The millionaire was arrested by officers and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

CCTV footage of the crash circulated on social media in the hours after the incident, with other videos on Instagram showing Chen speeding away from the scene as well as his arrest.

New York has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with 731 new fatalities reported on Tuesday, which brought the total to 5,489 deaths and 138,836 infections.