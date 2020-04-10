You are here

Jakarta’s food stalls distribute free meals to low-income families

Go-Jek drivers, in pre-coronavirus times, wait for their orders at a food stall in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • With subsidies of Rp15,000 ($0.91) per food package, traditional eateries distribute free meals to low-income families
  • The initiative is run by humanitarian organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) and the national warteg community (Kowantara)
JAKARTA: Food stalls in Jakarta are distributing free meals to low-income families hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

As of Friday the country had a total number of 3,512 cases and a death toll of 306, Reuters news agency reported a Health Ministry official as saying. 

The capital’s mosques, malls, restaurants and parks have closed and there are restrictions on traffic and public transport, according to press reports. There are also physical distancing measures in place. 

The eateries, known locally as wartegs, can be found on many of Jakarta’s streets and they cater to daily wage workers, motorcycle riders, public transport drivers as well as other customers. They are normally bustling but restrictions to contain the spread of the virus mean that customer numbers have dropped. The income of wartegs have fallen by 70 percent as a result. 

Humanitarian organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) teamed up with a national warteg group called Kowantara to subsidize stalls and distribute food among low-income families.

The head of Kowantara, Mukroni, said the initiative started with 100 wartegs, which received a subsidy of IDR15,000 ($0.91) per food package. The amount is enough to prepare a meal comprising rice, eggs, vegetables and drinking water.

“Some wartegs also contribute to the packages if they can,” he told Arab News. “For example, a warteg would chip in IDR5,000 or IDR10,000 per package to add a piece of chicken or fish, so there is more variety in the menu.”

Wartegs have to adhere to coronavirus prevention measures and ensure people do not gather at their premises during the food distribution process in order to get the subsidy.

“We offer the aid so that the warteg owners can still operate their business, by also providing free food for the informal workers and those at the grassroots level,” ACT president Ibnu Khajar told Arab News.  “We will gradually add the number of beneficiaries to 1,000 wartegs.”

Warteg owners and workers are not always from Jakarta, coming to the city to earn a living. Most warteg operators originate from Tegal, a city on the north coast of Central Java that is hundreds of kilometers away from the capital.

ACT plans to keep the subsidy program running until the pandemic emergency ends, with Indonesian authorities expecting this to happen on May 29.

Caption: People queue in front of a Jakarta warteg that is taking part in an initiative to distribute free meals amid the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Kowantara)

PARIS: In the emergency rooms of virus hotspots around the world, medical staff are seeing a greater number of men than women suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19, with obesity emerging as another potentially aggravating factor. But experts are still unsure why.
What first began to appear as a pattern in China, where the virus emerged at the end of last year, has echoed through hospitals in Europe and the United States as the pandemic spreads.
“More men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at higher risk,” said Derek Hill, Professor of Medical Imaging Science at University College London.
Early statistics from Britain’s independent Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center on people treated in intensive care for the virus confirm this phenomenon: 73 percent are men and 73.4 percent are classed as overweight.
According to preliminary data of outcomes for those patients who had either recovered or died of COVID-19 in the period before April 3, obese patients were also less likely to recover after receiving critical care.
Some 42.4 percent of people with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 were able to go home after successful treatment, compared with 56.4 percent of patients with a BMI of less than 25.
French emergency rooms have seen “a very large proportion of overweight or obese patients,” ICU doctor Matthieu Schmidt at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris told broadcaster France 2, adding that “three quarters” of all patients were men.
In New York there is a similar picture emerging.
“I’m in the emergency room, and it’s remarkable — I’d estimate that 80 percent of the patients being brought in are men,” Hani Sbitany, a reconstructive surgeon at Mount Sinai Health System who has been treating COVID-19 patients in Brooklyn.
“It’s four out of five patients,” he told the New York Times.
But why are so many men affected? Just months after the new coronavirus appeared, experts say it is too early to tell for certain.
The high incidence of men presenting with more severe symptoms is for now “an observation,” said Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who leads the coronavirus science council advising the French government.
While he said there was “no clear explanation,” he raised the theory that men had a higher frequency of multiple pathologies.
“I am very humble vis-a-vis this virus. I did not know it three and a half months ago. There are lots of question marks,” he told France Info radio.
Some experts say that it might not be men’s vulnerability that makes the difference, but women’s immune strength.
“Innate immunity is better in women, especially before menopause,” said Pierre Delobel, head of the infectious diseases department at the Toulouse University Hospital
James Gill, a locum doctor and honorary clinical lecturer at Warwick Medical School, said one idea was that women “may have a more aggressive immune system, meaning a greater resilience to infections.”
Another, he said was that “the assumption that simply men don’t look after their bodies as well, with higher levels of smoking, alcohol use, obesity,” adding that the answer may be a mixture of both biology and environmental factors.
Obesity adds to health risks in general, with an increase in the incidence of diabetes and hypertension — both identified as aggravating factors of COVID-19 in Italian and Chinese studies, along with age and to a lesser extent heart cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease.
This raises a particular concern for the United States, where some 42 percent of adults are obese, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has warned people with a BMI over 40 could be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“We are worried about our American friends. They will probably have more problems because of obesity,” said Delfraissy.

