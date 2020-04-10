Irish PM extends coronavirus lockdown to May 5

You are here

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, centre, and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, right, visit Defence Forces Joint Task Force (JTF), in McKee Barracks, Dublin. (AFP)
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced that Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month will be extended until 5 May. (AFP)
Updated 10 April 2020
AFP

  • Leo Varadkar: What we’re doing is difficult, but it’s making a difference and we have to keep going
  • Health Minister Simon Harris said the current measures had successfully reduced the spread of infection
DUBLIN: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month will be extended until 5 May.
The government accepted an “expert recommendation” that the current ban on non-essential movement should be prolonged, Varadkar said.
“What we’re doing is difficult, but it’s making a difference and we have to keep going,” he added.
“Too many have died and sadly more will die and get sick before this is over. So today’s message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus.”
The Irish government closed schools and universities on 12 March, ramping up controls until a full lockdown on non-essential movement was imposed on 27 March.
The order had been due to expire at midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday.
Health Minister Simon Harris said the current measures had successfully reduced the spread of infection.
“Just a couple of weeks ago a person who got the virus typically infected about four others,” he said.
“Last night we learned from our scientific experts that it’s now approaching one, but we need to get it lower again.”
Unprecedented police powers to enforce the lockdown will also remain in place.
Under emergency powers passed in the Irish parliament two weeks ago, those violating the ban are liable to a fine of up to 2,500 euros ($2,700) and/or six months in prison.
Irish police began enforcing the new regulation on Wednesday, with roadblocks nationwide and at the border with the British province of Northern Ireland.
Varadkar said Friday the powers would be used “sparingly.”
There have been 263 COVID-19 related deaths and 6,574 confirmed cases in the republic, according to department of health figures released Thursday.

Community project helps Bangladeshis during lockdown

Labourers work in a garment factory during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventative measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Asulia on April 7, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Community project helps Bangladeshis during lockdown

  • Nationwide lockdown has been extended to April 25 as the number of cases rises
Updated 11 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi rickshaw driver Abdur Rahman has seen his income vanish since the government introduced a lockdown to combat coronavirus. His savings have gone too. “Life has become critical for people like me who live hand to mouth,” he told Arab News. But he has found hope in a tin hut offering emergency food support to those in need.
The House of Humanity was built by the National Press Society (NPS), an organization of media professionals and human rights activists, and it is helping people such as Abdur Rahman to survive. “I can save my life with some food and overcome the toughest time I have ever seen,” he added.
The hut stores packages of staple foods like rice, potatoes, lentils, as well as hygiene items. Anyone can pick up a package at any time. The hut is in Sylhet, a city around 250 km from the capital Dhaka.
“We wanted to help people in their daily struggles during these quarantine days,” Mohammad Jumman, NPS Sylhet president, told Arab News. “With each package worth $3, we provide support on which a small family can last for around three days.”
He said the initiative had proved successful and would be expanded as Sylhet residents were willing to help and many more people needed support. The NPS plans to set up another 27 help stalls across the city.
“We have received good support from different individuals and entities. We will continue this initiative as long as the lockdown continues. We have also planned to provide similar food support to those who will be fasting during the upcoming month of Ramadan,” Jumman added.

FASTFACT

The House of Humanity was built by the National Press Society, an organization of media professionals and human rights activists, and it is helping people such as Abdur Rahman to survive.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed on March 26, has been extended to April 25 and the number of known cases have sharply risen in the past few days. On Friday, it stood at 424, and there was a death toll of 27.
Officials told Arab News earlier this month that Bangladesh was set to convert all its stadiums into temporary quarantine centers or field hospitals to facilitate authorities in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Troops have also been deployed to assist law enforcers in implementing the lockdown, with the government urging people to stay at home and limit the spread of the deadly disease.
Morjina Akhter, a domestic helper, said the House of Humanity had come as an unexpected blessing.
“To me it’s something like a surprise gift,” she told Arab News. “If I couldn’t get the food support from here, I would probably have to starve along with my three children.”

