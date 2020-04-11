You are here

Pandemic raises questions over Egypt’s health care system

A woman carries a carton filled with food distributed by the non-governmental organization Resala Nour Ala Nour to people who have been highly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP)
Updated 11 April 2020
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

  • The country extended other preventative measures, including the closure of schools and universities and the suspension of international flights
CAIRO: Egyptian society is facing controversy over its handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
As of Thursday, Egypt had recorded 1,699 cases of the disease, with 118 deaths.
Many believe that hospitals have been contributing to the spread of the virus amid daily announcements of doctors and nurses resulting positive.
In March, several hospitals were shut down including the University of Alexandria Hospital, the Al-Shorouk Hospital in Cairo and the Al-Salam Hospital in Mohandessin when medical staff were infected by COVID-19, according to sources in the Ministry of Health.
The National Cancer Institute in downtown Cairo was also closed after discovering that 17 doctors and nurses were infected by the virus.
Authorities ordered an investigation amid accusations that information regarding the spread of the virus in the institute was being concealed.
The institute is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. It treats 300,000 patients annually and employs 600 nurses and 750 doctors.
“COVID-19 infections started a week before the discovery from a nurse who showed symptoms of the virus,” said the institute’s director, Hatem Abu Al-Qasim.
“The nurse was later quarantined after her test resulted positive.”
Al-Qasim told an Egyptian satellite TV channel that the nurse, considered case zero, worked in another hospital assumed to be the source of the virus.
Comments of this nature have reinforced Egyptians’ fear of healthcare in the country.
Hajar Ashmawi, a pharmacist at the National Cancer Institute, accused the director of rejecting calls to close down the institute until it was disinfected.
“Those who fear getting infected by the virus should submit their resignation and stop coming to the institute,” Ashmawi quoted Al-Qasim as saying.

NUMBER

300,000 - Patients are treated annually at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo that employs 600 nurses and 750 doctors.

She said Al-Qasim had threatened pharmaceutical staff who refused to work by taking unspecified measures against them and saying that he was able replace them with new staff members.
MP Hatem Bashat disclosed the discovery of 22 cases of infected doctors and nurses at Al-Zaytoun Specialized Hospital in Amiriya.
Talking to Arab News, Bashat confirmed that the infection was transmitted to the hospital after a 72-year-old woman was admitted on March 23 for kidney dialysis.
According to Bashat, she manifested symptoms of the virus during her stay in the intensive care unit. She later tested positive for COVID-19. She died in the hospital on April 4.
“I understand the concerns and fears toward doctors at this stage,” Dr. Ahmed Youssef, a chest specialist at a quarantine hospital in Cairo, said.
“I too am afraid of becoming infected, but we must all join forces to fight this virus,” Youssef said.
Many people who, until recently, praised medical staff for their efforts in fighting the infection have now become pessimistic with regard to how well the healthcare system is coping.
This bleak outlook has prompted some people and institutions to launch awareness campaigns about the role of doctors in fighting the virus.
On Wednesday, Egypt extended the nationwide night-time curfew by two weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
The country also extended other preventative measures, including the closure of schools and universities and the suspension of international flights.

Topics: Coronavirus COVD-19

