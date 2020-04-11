Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy

DUBAI: Clare Waight Keller, who famously designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her 2018 wedding to the UK’s Prince Harry, is stepping down as the artistic director of Givenchy.

The French maison announced on Friday that the womenswear show held on March 1, 2020, was Keller’s last collection for the fashion house.

“As the first woman to be the artistic director of this legendary Maison, I feel honored to have been given the opportunity to cherish its legacy and bring it new life,” Keller said in a statement.

“I have shared so many incredible moments with the brilliant Givenchy ateliers and design teams: your exceptional talent and dedication will forever remain in my memories,” the British designer added.