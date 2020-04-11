You are here

Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy

Clare Waight Keller is departing Givenchy after three years. (AFP)
DUBAI: Clare Waight Keller, who famously designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her 2018 wedding to the UK’s Prince Harry, is stepping down as the artistic director of Givenchy.

The French maison announced on Friday that the womenswear show held on March 1, 2020, was Keller’s last collection for the fashion house.

“As the first woman to be the artistic director of this legendary Maison, I feel honored to have been given the opportunity to cherish its legacy and bring it new life,” Keller said in a statement.

“I have shared so many incredible moments with the brilliant Givenchy ateliers and design teams: your exceptional talent and dedication will forever remain in my memories,” the British designer added.  

Madame Berry (@madame_berry_sa on Instagram) is the brainchild of Wafaa Faida, a Jeddah-based entrepreneur who creates her own homemade jams without sugar, preservatives or coloring.
Faida was first inspired to make jams when she was a child by her grandmother. She uses some novel flavor combinations for Madame Berry, having carried out intensive research using international cookbooks and fruits from around the world, all of which, she said, have undergone a meticulous sterilization process.
She has a range of jams including quince; raspberry; blueberry; strawberry; chocolate-cherry preserve, chili; apricot and pineapple; quince and pear; fig, balsamic vinegar and pepper; red grapefruit marmalade; mango, lime and passion fruit; and persimmon.
We sampled her “Fig-Balsamic-Pepper” jam. The complex flavor and acidity of balsamic vinegar and the heat of the cayenne pepper provide a delightful counterpoint to the sweet intensity of figs. Add it to a baguette with some fresh goat cheese for a great breakfast combination.
Madame Berry also has a range of organic jelly — including honeyed plum with cardamom; apple cider; and apple and sage — that has a lighter looser texture than ordinary jelly and gives an ideal glaze to tarts or cakes.
Madame Berry also offers gift baskets — a nice present for friends or loved ones.

