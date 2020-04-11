Dutch government calls for software proposals to help fight coronavirus

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands on Saturday issued a call for proposals to develop smartphone apps or software that could be used to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the health ministry announced it was looking for proposals on how to conduct “contract tracing” of people who may have been exposed to the virus, while maintaining individual privacy.
The deadline is noon on April 14.
