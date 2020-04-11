You are here

Dutch government calls for software proposals to help fight coronavirus

Coronavirus tracking applications logos, Healthlynked Covid-19, Covid Symptom Tracker, Apple Covid-19, Covid-19 tracker, are seen displayed on a smartphone. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The deadline is noon on April 14
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands on Saturday issued a call for proposals to develop smartphone apps or software that could be used to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the health ministry announced it was looking for proposals on how to conduct “contract tracing” of people who may have been exposed to the virus, while maintaining individual privacy.
The deadline is noon on April 14.

