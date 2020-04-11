Dutch government calls for software proposals to help fight coronavirus

TWITTER POLL: Grounded for life after coronavirus, or will you hop back on the first plane?

DUBAI: Airline companies around the world are beginning to feel the pinch as their entire fleets sit dormant on airport runways.

Flight tracking apps that once showed skies filled with commercial aircraft making their way around the world – now feature largely empty skies as much of the world lives in lockdown.

We are all grounded to varying degrees, and let’s face it, few people, if any are enjoying it.

But when the curfews lift and the virus is a long distant memory, how soon will it be before you’re prepared to hop back on a plane?

Nearly 59 percent of people say they will take the first opportunity to go on holiday, an Arab News Twitter poll revealed.

But not everyone of the 1,362 who took part is that confident, nearly 24 percent said they would fly, but only for business and nearly 18 percent said that was it, never again will they get on a plane.

For @rajesh_potluri it is case of getting back to normal, while being careful: “Off course I travel abroad, but with a proper precaution…”.

Off course I travel abroad, but with a proper precaution. I am working in Dubai, I have to travel different countries on job and on other hand I need to see my family after pandemic. — Rajesh Potluri (@rajesh_potluri) April 7, 2020

And for @raizawadja, there’s no question about it.

“I need a long vacation ugh,” she said.

I need a long vacation ugh — Raiza Wadja (@raizawadja) April 7, 2020

Of course, it won’t be for everyone and people like @msamjadsohail will be flying more out of necessity.

“Yes flying to my family n PK” he wrote.

Yes flying to my family n — Sohail Amjad (@msamjadsohail) April 7, 2020

Now take our new poll: