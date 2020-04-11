You are here

  • Home
  • UK boosts help for abuse victims during virus lockdown

UK boosts help for abuse victims during virus lockdown

Boats cruise along the Thames as the City of London's skyline is seen from the Tate Modern museum in London on October 27, 2016. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92w3j

Updated 11 April 2020
AP

UK boosts help for abuse victims during virus lockdown

  • Last week Britain's national domestic violence hotline reported a 120% increase in the number of calls it received in just one 24-hour period
  • The Home Secretary said that authorities will work to ensure there is refuge for victims and their children if they need to escape their home
Updated 11 April 2020
AP

LONDON: The British government on Saturday launched a campaign to help domestic violence victims during the coronavirus lockdown following an increase in the number seeking assistance, while figures showed that the number of people in the UK dying after testing positive for COVID-19 neared 10,000.
Home Secretary Priti Patel also said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to take time to rest and recuperate following his three-day stint in intensive care with COVID-19. Patel said it was “vital” that the prime minister, who remains in a London hospital for a seventh night, returned to full health.
Johnson “continues to make very good progress” at St. Thomas' hospital, his office at 10 Downing Street said in a statement. Johnson was hospitalized on April 5 and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day where he received oxygen, but wasn't put on a ventilator. He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular ward on Thursday evening.
Patel, who was hosting her first daily government coronavirus media briefing, also said she was “sorry if people feel that there have been failings” regarding the supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to staff in the National Health Service. The government has faced mounting criticism over PPE following sustained reports of some nurses using garbage bags to protect themselves. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier that 19 front-line NHS staff have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Patel said the government will bolster online support services and hotlines for domestic violence and launched a national communications campaign that aims to “signpost victims” to where they can access help.
“For the victims of these crimes, home is not the safe haven that it should be," she said.
Though there hasn't yet been a sustained rise in reports of domestic abuse during the lockdown to police, Patel said that there has been an “extremely concerning” increase in those seeking help.
She noted that last week Britain's national domestic violence hotline reported a 120% increase in the number of calls it received in just one 24-hour period. She also said the government's “stay at home” message didn't apply to victims of domestic abuse and that authorities will work to ensure there is refuge for victims and their children if they need to escape their home.
Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, warned abusers to “not think that this is a time where you can get away with this.”
Overall, he said there had been a 21% fall in overall crime in the last four weeks compared to the same period last year and that as of Thursday, police had issued 1,084 fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. He said a “small minority of people” have failed to follow the government’s guidance and that police will publish enforcement data every two weeks during the crisis.
“In those few cases where police forces have made mistakes with those new regulations, they have quickly sought to correct them and provide clarity,” he said.
Earlier, the government reported 917 more people died in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the total to 9,875. The increase was slightly lower than the daily high of 980 recorded in the previous 24-hour period. That increase was higher than the daily peaks recorded in Italy and Spain, the two European countries with the highest total number of coronavirus-related deaths. Comparisons may not be precise. The UK deaths reported each day occurred over several days or even weeks, and the total only includes deaths in hospitals.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia.
Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, stressed the need for the British people to continue to abide with lockdown restrictions over the rest of the Easter weekend.
In a two-minute audio broadcast from Windsor Castle, the queen said that by “keeping apart, we keep others safe” and that the coronavirus “will not overcome us.”
Social distancing rules were observed, with the queen delivering the address alone into a microphone from the castle’s White Drawing room while the sound engineer was in a nearby room.
Though inevitably different this year, the queen said “Easter isn’t canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”

Topics: UK domestic abuse London

Related

World
UK PM Johnson able to do short walks, thanks medical staff for COVID-19 care
World
UK has not reached COVID-19 peak so lock down will stay health minister tells nation

WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
AFP

WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

  • Julian Assange is currently being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison
  • He is fighting an extradition request by the US to stand trial on espionage charges
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London for much of the past decade, a report on Sunday said.
The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys — aged two and one — born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The newspaper published the report alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Morris who said they “fell in love” and were planning to marry.
The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in court papers seen last week.
Assange is being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges.
The Mail on Sunday said Morris chose to reveal their relationship and the existence of their sons because “she fears Assange’s life is at serious risk if he remains in Belmarsh,” due to the spread of coronavirus.
Morris wants the one-time hacker released under British government plans to allow some prisoners temporary release, amid fears COVID-19 could sweep through jails.
But Assange last month failed in a bail bid based on his risk of catching the virus, with a British judge saying there were “no grounds” for his release.
Assange’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
WikiLeaks responded to the report on Twitter.
“Julian Assange’s newly revealed partner, mother of their 2 young children, urges UK government to bail him and other vulnerable prisoners as #coronavirus sweeps prisons,” it said.
The whistleblowing organization posted its own video interview with Morris soon after, in which she detailed her purported five-year relationship with Assange.
Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of secret files detailing aspects of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He ensconced himself in the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012 after skipping bail to avoid separate legal proceedings in Sweden, but was finally dragged out last year.
He reportedly conceived the first child with Morris in 2016, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The couple had begun a relationship the previous year while the lawyer visited him to work on his legal situation, it said.
Assange watched the birth of both children in London hospitals via live video-link and met the elder boy, named Gabriel, after he was smuggled into the embassy, the paper added.
Both boys are said to be British citizens and have reportedly visited their father in prison.
Morris told the Mail on Sunday: “I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him.
“Julian has been fiercely protective of me and has done his best to shield me from the nightmares of his life.”
She said she had lived “quietly and privately,” raising Gabriel and his brother Max, while “longing for the day we could be together as a family.”
Morris added: “Now I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink.”

Topics: WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Related

World
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange
World
Jailed Wikileaks founder Assange no longer in solitary, health improving

Latest updates

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown
INTERVIEW: Global Ventures founder sees investment opportunities in post-COVID-19 world
Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: It is too early to prejudge the largest oil output cut in history
WikiLeaks founder fathered two kids with lawyer in Ecuador embassy: report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.