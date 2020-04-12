You are here

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining debate on tracking

Health experts have credited extensive testing and contact tracing with slowing the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as South Korea. (AP)
Updated 12 April 2020
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google have said that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near.

The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate usage of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world.
  Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end, health experts say.
The planned technology also throws the weight of the tech leaders into a global conflict between privacy advocates who favor a decentralized system to trace contacts and governments in Europe and Asia pushing centralized approaches that have technical weaknesses and potentially let governments know with whom people associate.
“With Apple and Google, you get all the public health functions you need with a decentralized and privacy-friendly app,” said Michael Veale, a University College London legal lecturer involved in European contact tracing system DP3T.
Centralized solutions such as those proposed in Britain and Germany would no longer work under the new technology, Veale said.
To be effective, the Silicon Valley system would require millions of people to opt in the system, trusting the technology companies’ safeguards, as well as smooth oversight by public health systems.
The companies said they started developing the technology two weeks ago to streamline technical differences between Apple’s iPhones and Google’s Android that had stymied the interoperation of some existing contact tracing apps.
Under the plan, users’ phones with the technology will emit unique Bluetooth signals. Phones within about six feet can record anonymous information about encounters.
People who test positive for the virus can opt to send an encrypted list of phones they came near to Apple and Google, which will trigger alerts to potentially exposed users to seek more information. Public health authorities would need to sign off that an individual has tested positive before they can send on the data.

Apple and Google plan to release software tools in mid-May to contact tracing apps that they and public health authorities approve.

The logs will be scrambled to keep infected individuals’ data anonymous, even to Apple, Google and contact tracing app makers, the companies said. Apple and Google said their contact tracing system will not track GPS location.
“To their credit, Apple and Google have announced an approach that appears to mitigate the worst privacy and centralization risks,” Jennifer Granick, surveillance and cybersecurity counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, said.
She added that the companies could have more safeguards such as specifying that contract tracing features would not be used beyond the current pandemic.
Apple and Google plan to release software tools in mid-May to contact tracing apps that they and public health authorities approve. Apps including Private Kit and CoEpi, which had contacted Apple and Google for help a month ago, said that the new tools would enable them to drop potentially unreliable workarounds.
Apps will be able to focus on developing a simple interface for users and health care workers, with Apple and Google handling Bluetooth and privacy issues, said Dana Lewis, a lead developer of contact tracing app CoEpi.
However, Apple and Google plan to release software updates in the coming months so that users do not need a separate app to log nearby phones.
Google said the tools and updates would not be available where its services are blocked, such as in China or on unofficial Android devices. Apple will distribute the technology as an update to its iPhone operating system.
A median of 76 percent of people in US and other advanced economies have smartphones, according to a Pew Research Center study last year, compared with a median of 45 percent in emerging economies.
Governments worldwide have been scrambling to adopt software meant to improve the normally labor-intensive process of contact tracing, in which health officials go to recent contacts of an infected person and ask them to self-quarantine or get tested.
“It’s very interesting, but a lot of people worry about it in terms of a person’s freedom. We’re going to take a look at that, a very strong look at that,” US President Donald Trump said at a press briefing when asked about Apple and Google’s efforts.
Health experts have credited extensive testing and contact tracing with slowing the spread of the virus in nations such as South Korea, but limited testing has held back contact tracing in the US.
For instance, New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said that tracing would not be helpful until the virus is controlled, with apps potentially proving expedient when someone has crossed paths with many people.
“This isn’t a substitute for testing — you need to know who has it — but it produces actionable results so people can act responsibly, self-isolate and reduce anxiety in the community as a whole,” said Al Gidari, a Stanford University law school lecturer and previously long-time external counsel to Google.

DUBAI: It has been said time and again in the course of the global pandemic that things will never be the same again, and nowhere more so than in the world of finance.

Stock markets are a rollercoaster, with some of the biggest crashes on record followed by big recoveries. Nobody can say with any certainty that the worst is over in financial markets, or whether they will go through another round of savage downgrades.

But some investment experts are already planning for the post-COVID world, and Noor Sweid is one of them. As founder of the Dubai-based venture capital (VC) business Global Ventures, she sees investment opportunities that she believes will make money for her limited partners — the people backing her investment judgement.

But she also believes the current crisis offers an opportunity to spark innovation in sectors that have been at the forefront of the pandemic - healthcare, work lifestyles, education and food security.

“You have a lot of investors with a lot of money sitting on the sidelines waiting for things to unfold and then they’ll take it from there. But investors need to be active at this time, because you’ll see lower valuations and real innovation from incredibly strong founders,” she told Arab News, pointing to an estimated $189 billion of pent-up VC potential waiting in the wings. “There is a lot of dry powder.”

Sweid’s background is the perfect CV for a venture capitalist. Educated on the US East Coast, a spell in biopharma strategy consulting, team leader for one of Dubai’s biggest IPOs, and former chief investment officer for the Dubai Future Foundation.

BIO

BORN: Boston, US, 1980

EDUCATION

  • Boston College — BSc finance and economics
  • MIT, Sloan School — MBA

CAREER

  • Strategy Consultant, Accenture
  • Associate Strategy and Planning, Dubai International Financial Center
  • Managing Director Strategy, Depa
  • Managing Partner, Zen Yoga
  • Director, Middle East Investor Relations Society
  • General Partner, Leap Ventures
  • Director, Endeavor UAE
  • Chief Investment Officer, Dubai Future Foundation
  • Board Member, MIT Sloan School
  • Chair, Middle East Venture Capital Association
  • General Partner and Founder, Global Ventures

In between she found time to launch, build and exit her own chain of yoga studios in Dubai called Zen Yoga. She came back from the US, where she had been a dedicated yogi, to find there were no studios in Dubai. “The answer to every problem is to fix it if you can,” she said. By the time she sold Zen to private equity buyers four years later, it had six locations, 72 teachers, and 5,000 students.

Global Ventures has a strong health and wellbeing investment slant, and she sees this as one of the main areas that will be transformed by the pandemic.

“We’re very excited about health technology, what we call ‘health-tech.’ The way we see it is similar to what happened to fintech (financial technology) over the past five years when there was a massive emphasis on financial inclusion. It was all about how you turn a mobile device into the opportunity to bank the unbanked. Healthcare will experience the same thing over the next five years — how you provide access to healthcare using remote access to diagnostics, telemedicine, remote pharmaceuticals and medical deliveries, rather than going out to build more hospitals. Yes, there may be more clinics built, but I don’t think that’s the endgame. If you want to provide medical  access to a couple of billion people across emerging markets as a priority, the question is how do you leapfrog, in the same way that fintech leapfrogged. That is a massive opportunity,” she added.

But she does not necessarily see the VC business as getting involved in the capital-intensive search for a vaccine against COVID-19. A better use of VC funds is to back companies that offer innovative ways to strengthen peoples’ immune systems, for example. “That is a better outcome for most people than to try to find a cure in a short period of time.”

The ‘working from home’ conditions imposed by the pandemic shows another way that change is being accelerated. “People have been talking about this for years but now we are beginning to see the technologies that will enable us to have a different kind of work outlook,” she said.

Education is another sector — “edtech” in VC jargon. “It’s about distance learning. We had the technology, but the bottleneck in edtech has always been content — there is not enough of it. I think that now institutions worldwide — schools, universities and governments - are improving and developing that content so you no longer have that bottleneck. So all of a sudden distance-learning, education, home-schooling can all become something that has a higher consumer adoption.”

Then there is “agritech” or agricultural technology. “it’s a food security perspective. People no longer want to be as dependent on global supply chains. I think we’ll see a boom in agricultural technology — whether it’s vertical farms, aquaponics, or hydroponics - across the world,” Sweid said.

The last area that will be transformed in the current crisis will be robotics. “I think a lot of things that already exist in the robotics eco-system will suddenly become a lot more commercial. Think about a cleaning crew, for example. They do not have to be humans, they can be robots, because they provide a much higher bar for safety in terms of virus spreading. I think there will be a massive movement into robotics as well.”

Global Ventures founder Noor Sweid

Global Ventures counts Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — through its VC unit Jada — as an investor as well as the big UAE investor Mubadala. Sweid estimated that about 60 percent of her investment comes from the US.

With US attitudes toward the Middle East and Saudi Arabia going through a rocky patch, how does she think Americans view the region as an investment scene?

“I think it goes up and down,” she replied. “The VC community is very unique in that it has a very different risk appetite compared to usual investors. You’re backing founders and people and their belief that they can achieve their vision and that they can create value. The general belief is that these founders with this incredible insight and ability to create value can exist anywhere. The next Steve Jobs could come from Turkey or Pakistan or anywhere, it doesn’t matter.”

Global Ventures sees opportunities in Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 reform plan. “It’s a really interesting time in Saudi. You’re seeing some really good innovation in healthcare. It’s a large and very unique population and we’ve always believed that local challenges are best addressed with local solutions and then they can be scaled across borders,” she said, highlighting one recent investment in a company with an innovative approach toward regulating medicine dosage.

The direction of investment is in the broad Middle East and North Africa region, in companies that have a minimum $1 million of revenue, but she is really looking for founders with bigger ambitions. “We invest in companies that are scaling globally, and we look for technologies that are applicable everywhere. A lot of countries across the world have legacy issues, but when the Middle East creates something it does not create it from legacy, it is creating it for today’s environment with technology catering for today’s customer,” she said.

Venture capital has traditionally been a male world, with only around 20 percent of fund managers being women. This was especially true in technology, where there was a “boys club” mentality, but Sweid detects a shift.

“I think attitudes are starting to change. The advent of healthtech and edtech, which are industries that historically have more women than men, you will see more females in the health and education innovation space, and therefore more female managers,” she said. An increasing number of her new pipeline investments are coming from female entrepreneurs. Female empowerment is a journey, she added.

Sweid also believed another more subtle change was underway in the VC industry in the COVID era.

“In the Middle East we tend to underestimate the founders. We still have an aptitude to invest more in companies and assets than we do in people and ideas. That’s changing but I wish it would change faster. You can teach people the skills to be founders, but if you ask any investor what are the most important attributes of founders they’ll say grit, resilience and the ability to think outside the box. These are things you learn from a very young age, or your life teaches you.”

She quoted inventor Thomas Edison, who famously stated when another ambitious invention had gone wrong: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that do not work.”

