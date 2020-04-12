Food basket distribution deal signed in Madinah 

MADINAH: A Madinah charitable initiative and Saudi Post have signed an agreement to distribute food baskets in the region amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The first phase of the agreement includes the distribution of 15,000 food baskets, each of which comprises 16 food items, provided by Goodness of Madinah to the needy and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodness of Madinah, which was launched under the guidance of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, aims to help NGOs fulfill their role in the community by aiding the needy and securing essentials in light of the current situation caused by the pandemic. It seeks to provide social and family support services in a partnership between the charity sector and the private sector.
The food distribution agreement was co-signed by Abdulmohsen Al-Harbi, on behalf of Goodness of Madinah, and Rayan Al-Shareef, on behalf of Saudi Post.
On Friday Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced a lockdown in six Madinah neighborhoods to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown applies to Qurban, Al-Shuraybat, Bani Dhafar, Bani Khidrah, Al-Jumuah. Part of the Al-Iskan area is also included in the lockdown. Residents of these neighborhoods are not allowed to leave the house.