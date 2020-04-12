You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese star Elissa releases stay-at-home themed music video

Lebanese star Elissa releases stay-at-home themed music video

Lebanese Elissa just released a new single and visual. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nexmf

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese star Elissa releases stay-at-home themed music video

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Elissa has just released a new quarantine-inspired song and music video, starring fellow popstar Haifa Wehbe, to encourage people to stay at home.

Entitled “Hanaghani Kaman Wa Kaman,” which translates to “we will sing again,” the allocated production budget for the video was donated to charity, according to the star’s Instagram post. 

“Just released my music video featuring @HaifaWehbe. We hope it will put a smile on your faces during these times as we get through it together. All the allocated budget for this project was donated to charity. Stay home and stay safe,” the singer wrote.

The clip, which was directed by Lebanese filmmaker Eli Rezkallah, features a pajama-clad Elissa at her residence reaching out to Wehbe, who is also seen self-isolating at home.

The screen then splits into a video-conference with family members and fans tuning in and dancing along from their homes.

With self-isolation measures anticipated to continue for the foreseeable future, the idea of producing a music video, at least the traditional way, seems almost impossible. That’s why Elissa and Rezkallah turned to social media for the visual’s casting.

The popstar posted a call for her fans to send her a video of themselves dancing to any of her songs using the song’s title as a hashtag. 

“Hanaghani Kaman Wa Kaman” is the first single from Elissa's highly-anticipated forthcoming album.

Topics: Elissa Haifa Wehbe

Celebs post throwback family snaps amid self-isolation

Kim Kardashian West shared a flurry of both throwback and recent snaps of her and her sisters. Instagram
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

Celebs post throwback family snaps amid self-isolation

Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, people across the globe showed some love to their brothers and sisters in celebration of National Sibling Day in the US, including some of our favorite celebrities who took to their social media accounts to share sweet throwback photographs as a tribute to their family members amid self-isolation.

From Jessica Kahawaty to the Kardashians, social media feeds were flooded with heartfelt tributes and messages about the importance of siblings this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy National Sibling Day to my big brother.

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

British-Indian-Pakistani actress Jameela Jamil uploaded an adorable throwback photograph of herself  when she was a baby being lifted by her older brother. “Happy National Sibling Day to my big brother,” she captioned the post.

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, who is of African-American and Iranian descent, also took the opportunity to celebrate her siblings. “My best friends,” she captioned a series of images of her younger brothers Sayeed and Ehsan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My best friends #nationalsiblingday

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Meanwhile, for her part, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik uploaded a cute snap of her and her brother when they were children on her Instagram Stories. “Happy Siblings Day,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Shanina Shaik uploaded an cute snap of her and her brother when they were children. Instagram

“Happy Sibling Day @julien.kahawaty,” wrote Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty on her Instagram Stories alongside a candid shot of her and her brother. “If I could choose one person in this whole wide world past, present or future to be my sibling it would be you,” she added.

Also posting a tribute to her brother and sisters was Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen, who shared a childhood photograph of her and her siblings side-by-side with an adult recreation of the image. “Missing you all so much. Can’t wait to be reunited together,” she captioned the post.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan also made sure to post tributes for each other on Friday. Entrepreneur and reality star Kim Kardashian West shared a flurry of both throwback and recent snaps of her and her sisters Khoe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as their brother Rob. She simply penned the caption: “Happy National Siblings Day.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy National Siblings Day

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Posting a heartfelt tribute of her own was Kylie who shared several throwback snaps of her sisters when they collaborated with her on Kylie Cosmetics product ranges. “Happy #nationalsiblingsday to all the siblings out there,” the beauty mogul shared on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page.

“Even though many of us can’t be with our siblings right now, we know we’ll be together again soon! Text, call or FaceTime your siblings today to show your love,” added Jenner, who has been self-isolating in her Hollywood home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: National Sibling Day

Latest updates

Lebanese star Elissa releases stay-at-home themed music video
Johnson owes his ‘life’ to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000
Spain’s coronavirus deaths rise as some businesses prepare to reopen
Iran’s death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474
Celebs post throwback family snaps amid self-isolation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.