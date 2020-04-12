You are here

Saudi Arabia records 7 more coronavirus deaths and hundreds more cases

A Saudi man walks past a poster depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 4,462, with 59 deaths
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's health ministry has announced 429 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths during a press conference on Sunday. 
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 4,462, with 59 deaths, the ministry said. Some 761 cases have recovered.
The ministry highlighted Saudi Arabia is among the best globally in carrying out diagnostic examinations for COVID-19. 
It said there are more than 40,000 people who are self-isolating at home in Saudi Arabia. 
The ministry warned young people not to underestimate coronavirus, saying even youth can get infected.

Saudi Arabia issues coronavirus precautionary guidebook for returning nationals

  • Nationals arriving in the Kingdom should avoid paying with cash, and use bank cards instead
  • The ministry added that there has not been yet any proof that the coronavirus flies in the air
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has issued a precautionary guidebook for citizens arriving in the kingdom, as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

Citizens should isolate themselves before their return to the country and not leave their homes except if it is necessary, the ministry said in a tweet. They should also avoid getting in contact with others and should follow hygiene guidelines, including handwashing with soap and water or using sanitizers, it added.

The ministry also said that citizens showing coronavirus symptoms and living with groups of people, should wear surgical masks, isolate themselves and never share their properties with anyone. They should also leave a safe distance between them and other people and should never approach anyone showing coronavirus symptoms, it added.

Nationals arriving in the Kingdom should also avoid paying with cash, and use bank cards instead, the ministry said.

It also warned that surgical masks should not be worn unless the person complains of respiratory symptoms, or looks after a coronavirus infected patient.

The ministry added that there has not been yet any proof that the coronavirus flies in the air, but rather is transmitted through sneezing or coughing.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 3,651, of which 2,919 were active, including 57 in intensive care.

Some 685 patients had been treated and 47 had died, the ministry said.

It has also confirmed the death of four patients from different nationalities, raising the death toll to 20. The recovered patients in the states has risen to 588, after the ministry reported that 170 people recovered.

