GM & Honda to develop next-gen electric vehicles

The electric vehicles will be powered by GM’s Ultium batteries while the exteriors and interiors will be designed by Honda.
Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

General Motors (GM) and Honda have agreed to jointly develop two new electric vehicles (EVs) for Honda, based on GM’s highly flexible global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries. The exteriors and interiors of the new EVs will be exclusively designed by Honda, and the platform will be engineered to support Honda’s driving character.
Production of these electric vehicles will combine the development expertise of both companies, and they will be manufactured at GM plants in North America. Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year in Honda’s US and Canadian markets.
GM and Honda have an ongoing relationship around electrification. This includes work on fuel cells and the Cruise Origin, an electric, self-driving and shared vehicle, which was revealed in San Francisco earlier this year. Honda also joined GM’s battery module development efforts in 2018.
“This collaboration will put together the strength of both companies, while combined scale and manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “This expanded partnership will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification road map and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• EVs will be produced on GM’s flexible global EV platform to increase scale and capacity utilization.

• Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year in Honda’s US and Canadian markets.

“We are in discussions with one another regarding the possibility of further extending our partnership,” Schostek said.
Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, said: “This agreement builds on our proven relationship with Honda, and further validates the technical advancements and capabilities of our Ultium batteries and our all-new EV platform.
“Importantly, it is another step on our journey to an all-electric future and delivering a profitable EV business through increased scale and capacity utilization. We have a terrific history of working closely with Honda, and this new collaboration builds on our relationship and like-minded objectives.”
As part of the agreement to jointly develop electric vehicles, Honda will incorporate GM’s OnStar safety and security services into the two EVs, seamlessly integrating them with HondaLink. Additionally, Honda plans to make GM’s hands-free advanced driver-assist technology available.

Topics: GM # Honda

Oman Air brings citizens home from Tanzania

Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

Oman Air brings citizens home from Tanzania

Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, operated a special flight on April 10 to bring citizens home from Tanzania.
The flight, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, departed from Muscat at 8:20 a.m., with stops in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar City; it returned to the Omani capital of Muscat at 10:20 p.m.
All crew members took extensive, expert-recommended measures to ensure that they and the passengers are safe, and ensure all passengers have the appropriate personal protective equipment.
Oman Air will continue to operate charter flights and cargo-only flights on an as-needed basis to ensure the country’s people are able to be at home and have the food and supplies they need.
The airline has recently flown a number of flights to India and China to collect food and medical equipment, along with flights to bring Omanis home from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and India.
Oman Air suspended all international flights from March 29. The airline has waived change fees for all flights booked between March 6 till May 31, though additional fare differences for new flights will apply, and it has not yet announced an extension of this to earlier bookings.

Topics: Oman Air

