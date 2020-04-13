You are here

Screen scene: Films, series to stream at home this week

“Toy Story 4” stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Tony Hale. (YouTube)
Toy Story 4 




Woody, Buzz and most of the rest of Andy’s ex-toys take a road trip. (Supplied)

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale

Where: OSN Movies, April 27, 11:40 (Saudi time)

Woody, Buzz and most of the rest of Andy’s ex-toys (who are now Bonnie’s toys) take a road trip, along with a new addition to Bonnie’s toybox, Forky. Woody meets an old friend on the way, who makes him reassess his sense of duty — to himself and others.

Tigertail




“Tigertail” is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Lee Hong-chi, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko

Where: Netflix

The story of Pin-Jui, a Taiwanese factory worker who decides to leave his homeland — and the woman he loves — to seek a better life in America. Years later, after a miserable arranged marriage and a hard and unsatisfying career, he struggles to connect with his past and his daughter.

Love, Wedding, Repeat




The film stars Sam Clafin, Olivia Munn and Joel Fry. (Supplied) 

Starring: Sam Clafin, Olivia Munn, Joel Fry

Where: Netflix

Ever wished for a remake of the time-loop comedy “Groundhog Day” but set around a wedding instead? No? Well, someone did. So now we’ve got this film, in which Jack tries to ensure his little sister has the perfect wedding day, and gets multiple goes at it.

The Innocence Files




This docuseries covers eight cases of wrongful conviction uncovered by non- profit organization The Innocence Project. (Supplied)

Creators: Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams

Where: Netflix

This docuseries covers eight cases of wrongful conviction uncovered by non- profit organization The Innocence Project. Netflix says the show “exposes difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system.”

The Main Event




Leo discovers a wrestling mask that magically grants him superhuman strength. (Supplied)

Starring: Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Adam Pally, The Miz

Where: Netflix

In yet another WWE spin-off, 11-year-old Leo discovers a wrestling mask that magically grants him superhuman strength. With the support of his feisty grandma, Leo sets about becoming a pro wrestler.

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is using her allocated daily exercise time for a good cause.

The 20-year-old decided to take part in the “Run for Heroes” campaign to raise funds for the National Health Service (NHS) medical workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The campaign, which has reportedly raised more than half a million pounds (over $625,000) in just two weeks, asks participants to run, walk or cycle 5km — all while maintaining a safe distance from others — and then donate £5 ($6) via the campaign’s charity page.

Attal took to her Instagram Stories to share a post-exercise picture of herself along with the text “Run 5 donate 5.”

The model recently took part in the "Run for Heroes” campaign to raise funds for the National Health Service. Instagram

To spread the message, Attal, who was nominated by fellow model Giselle Norman, tagged five of her peers to take part in the charitable challenge.

The campaign was the brainchild of London-based documentary producer Olivia Strong. All proceeds go toward NHS Charities Together, which aims to protect the welfare of NHS staff and provide them with personal protective equipment.

Since the campaign was first unveiled on Instagram at the end of March, over 50,000 people from across the globe have taken part.

It has attracted the support of a number of famous faces, including singer Ellie Goulding, footballer John Terry, actress Lily James and Olympian Mo Farah.

Many celebrities are taking part in social media challenges as a way to pass time or help raise awareness while they practice self-isolation at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Attal took part in a couple of the challenges over the past few weeks, including the “baby challenge.” She also participated in a challenge that asks those nominated to post a picture of their first-ever photo shoot.

Other big-name stars who have amped up their Instagram challenge game since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic last month include Selena Gomez, who took part in the #SafeHands challenge in order to raise awareness about the right way to wash your hands.

Meanwhile, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik posted an Instagram video announcing that she is participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge. The pop star and model teamed up with food delivery service DoorDash in the US to provide meals to those in need during the pandemic.

