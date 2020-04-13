Screen scene: Films, series to stream at home this week

Toy Story 4







Woody, Buzz and most of the rest of Andy’s ex-toys take a road trip. (Supplied)



Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale

Where: OSN Movies, April 27, 11:40 (Saudi time)

Woody, Buzz and most of the rest of Andy’s ex-toys (who are now Bonnie’s toys) take a road trip, along with a new addition to Bonnie’s toybox, Forky. Woody meets an old friend on the way, who makes him reassess his sense of duty — to himself and others.

Tigertail







“Tigertail” is on Netflix. (Supplied)



Starring: Lee Hong-chi, Tzi Ma, Christine Ko

Where: Netflix

The story of Pin-Jui, a Taiwanese factory worker who decides to leave his homeland — and the woman he loves — to seek a better life in America. Years later, after a miserable arranged marriage and a hard and unsatisfying career, he struggles to connect with his past and his daughter.

Love, Wedding, Repeat







The film stars Sam Clafin, Olivia Munn and Joel Fry. (Supplied)



Starring: Sam Clafin, Olivia Munn, Joel Fry

Where: Netflix

Ever wished for a remake of the time-loop comedy “Groundhog Day” but set around a wedding instead? No? Well, someone did. So now we’ve got this film, in which Jack tries to ensure his little sister has the perfect wedding day, and gets multiple goes at it.

The Innocence Files







This docuseries covers eight cases of wrongful conviction uncovered by non- profit organization The Innocence Project. (Supplied)



Creators: Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams

Where: Netflix

This docuseries covers eight cases of wrongful conviction uncovered by non- profit organization The Innocence Project. Netflix says the show “exposes difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system.”

The Main Event







Leo discovers a wrestling mask that magically grants him superhuman strength. (Supplied)



Starring: Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Adam Pally, The Miz

Where: Netflix

In yet another WWE spin-off, 11-year-old Leo discovers a wrestling mask that magically grants him superhuman strength. With the support of his feisty grandma, Leo sets about becoming a pro wrestler.