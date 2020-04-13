You are here

Baby Talk: What to do when your child refuses to share with others?

Don’t force them to share with other children when they refuse. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: It’s a situation mothers stand confused and embarrassed in the face of. No attempts to explain to the child help, and no reprimand works.

When a child refuses to share a toy with others, it’s simply because they’re defending what they consider an “extension of themselves,” and accepting to share that toy with others means, for them, that they’ve given up “a piece of themselves.”

The truth is that children under age three tend to consider every one of their toys their personal property, even in public play spaces, where they refuse to share them even with a friend. Therefore, quarrels among children are usually about ownership of things or games.

How can a mother behave in a situation like this?

At home, have them choose the toys and things that they like a lot, and agree with them that these are “just theirs” and will not be shared with anyone.

In turn, explain to them that it’s all right if some of the other toys are shared with the friends they love.

Don’t force them to share with other children when they refuse, but show them how wonderful it is to share by saying, “Okay, you can play with your truck now, but it’s all right if you lend it to your friend when you’re done.” When they do, hug them and say, “Look how happy he is that you lent him the truck!”




Children under three years old may not understand sharing, but they may like the game of exchanging toys at a certain time. (Shutterstock)

Lay down a few rules for shared playtime, by saying, for example, “You can take the toy that no one is playing with; otherwise, you have to ask your friend to lend you the toy they have. If they do, lend them the toy of yours that they pick out.”

Use a timer if the competition for a toy gets heated between your child and another child. Tell them that each of them will have the toy for five minutes and will then give it to the other. Let the beeping of the timer judge between them. Children under three years old may not understand sharing, but they may like the game of exchanging toys at a certain time.

If the children continue to quarrel over the toy, take it away and say that they’ll have to make do with the other toys; then they’ll be obliged to accept the principle of sharing because they’ll find that it’s in their best interest.

Remember that you have to set a good example for your child on the subject of sharing, by dividing a sandwich with their father in the presence of the child, for example, or drawing their attention to your neighbor’s intentions, saying “Look, our neighbor will take the vacuum cleaner and will return it to us in a little while.”

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

Flour power: Bakery trains Pakistani women to rise to life’s challenges

Workers at Lahore’s Go Flour bakery share a light moment while at work. (Photo courtesy: Go Flour)
Updated 13 April 2020
Sabah Bano Malik

Flour power: Bakery trains Pakistani women to rise to life’s challenges

  • Since its inception in September 2019, Go Flour bakery has trained several women from Pakistan’s diverse socio-economic backgrounds and hopes “to empower and help them move into the working world with a hands-on skill, baking, in their pockets
Updated 13 April 2020
Sabah Bano Malik

LAHORE: The smell of warm, toasty bread emanates through the small waiting area of Go Flour bakery as Shamila Bukhari works through the ingredients to bake a fresh batch.
As an apprentice at the tiny eatery that is tucked away in a corner of Lahore’s upmarket Gulberg area, Bukhari is part of a growing tribe of women being trained in the art of “baking the world a better place,” its owner, Asma Yasmin Shah, told Arab News on Sunday.
“It’s necessary for more women to enter the workforce as skilled workers, for them to be financially independent, and to gain the respect they deserve from the wider community,” Shah said.
Since its inception in September 2019, Go Flour bakery has trained several women from Pakistan’s diverse socio-economic backgrounds and hopes “to empower and help them move into the working world with a hands-on skill, baking, in their pockets,” Shah said.
While its two trainers, master baker Akram Shafi, and professional chef Ahmed Cheema, are men, all of Go Flour’s employees — 10 permanent staff and 10 under training — are women between the ages of 19 and 50.
Bukhari, 40, said that she chanced on the bakery while looking at Facebook, and eventually messaged Shah to enquire about employment opportunities.
A few months after being hired as a trainee, Shah said that Bukhari was “quick to learn the tricks of the trade.”
If at first she didn’t know the difference between creaming, folding or beating, today she could blind bake — a technique where the crust of a pie/tart is baked without the filling — with ease.

BACKGROUND

Several employees have successfully launched their own businesses in Lahore — aim is to empower them to become financially independent.

“I’ve mastered making all kinds of bread, including multi-grain which is my favorite, both to make and eat,” Bukhari said, adding that employment allowed her to make the most of the ample time on her hands, especially with both her children grown up.
Shah said that the idea to set up Go Flour and provide a platform for women in Pakistan was her way of “giving back.”
“I wanted to help the women learn a skill so they could feel empowered and stand on their own feet and earn for themselves. The knowledge I picked up (over the years) inspired me to do something for other women,” said Shah, who is originally from London and moved to Lahore 20 years ago.
Detailing the experiences acquired in the London chapter of her life, she explained how she co-owned an Italian restaurant with her sister, which ultimately became a catalyst for her desire to see “more women in hospitality.”
While in London, Shah also volunteered at the Center for Better Health, an organization focusing on introducing people suffering from mental health issues back into the workplace.
It was there that she took on a project for artisan baking and learnt new techniques, eventually training other participants in the program.
Armed with a new-found experience, she joined forces with Cheema — her long-time friend and now business partner — to set up Go Flour.
Today, the organization prides itself on being the only bakery in Lahore to make artisan bread that is “free of additives and enhancers,” while “championing the cause for women’s empowerment.”
“Many, many women have come and gone. A lot of them for shorter stints as, unfortunately, they have family (childcare/in-laws) or transport issues. But some have gone on to open their businesses, one started a canteen at a college here in Lahore and another, a former trainee, started her online baking business,” Shah said.
It is something Bukhari, too, aspires to do one day.
“I have gained so much confidence and independence and make my own money now. Next, I hope to open a small bakery some day soon,” she said.

Topics: Pakistan

