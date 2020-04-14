You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases

Malaysian volunteers make protective clothing for health workers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus on Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vs7t7

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases

  • Health ministry also reported five new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 82
Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported 170 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 4,987 as the country nears a full month in partial lockdown.
The health ministry also reported five new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 82.

Topics: Coronavirus Malaysia

Related

World
Malaysia reports 184 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 3
World
Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000

Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000

  • Sweden said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,033 deaths
  • Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown orders implemented elsewhere in Europe
Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden on Tuesday reported that more than 1,000 people had died from the novel coronavirus, as a group of experts attacked the authorities’ approach to the crisis.
Sweden’s Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,033 deaths.
And it warned that because not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend, the true number might be higher.
“Deceased per day is probably the figure we can trust the least today, because there is normally a lot of trailing when it comes to weekends,” state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told journalists.
Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown orders implemented elsewhere in Europe to stem the spread of the virus, instead calling for citizens to take responsibility to follow social distancing guidelines.
The government has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and barred visits to nursing homes.
But the Nordic country’s softer approach has still drawn criticism abroad and the been the subject of fierce debate at home.
A group of 22 doctors, virologists and researchers criticized the Public Health Agency in an op-ed published by Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Tuesday.
They accused it of having failed to draw up a proper strategy, pointing out that the mortality rate in Sweden was now way above that of its Nordic neighbors.
“So in Sweden more than 10 times as many people are dying than in our neighboring country Finland,” they wrote while stressing a number of more aggressive measures taken in Finland.
During the news conference, Sweden’s Anders Tegnell rejected the criticism from the experts, disputing the figures they had advanced.
Tegnell has previously stated that Finland appears to be in a different phase of the epidemic, which partly explains the lower mortality.
Finland, which has about half the population of Sweden, had as of Tuesday reported 64 deaths, and has closed down restaurants and schools.
On Tuesday, their public health chief recommended people wear masks in public to counter the spread of the virus by asymptomatic carriers.
Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde has already pushed back at criticism from US President Donald Trump, who last week said the country was not doing enough to combat the virus.

Topics: Sweden Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt expects tourism revenues to drop by $5 billion due to coronavirus
World
US Navy Ship Mercy offer takes pressure off LA hospital system during coronavirus crisis

Latest updates

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000
Egypt expects tourism revenues to drop by $5 billion due to coronavirus
US Navy Ship Mercy offer takes pressure off LA hospital system during coronavirus crisis
Can 2021 handle the burden of all of this year's postponed sporting competitions?
Bahrain sets up coronavirus ICU in military hospital car park

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.